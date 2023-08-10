Hafele Introduces New Classic 90 SC Architectural Sliding System

Sliding doors have increasingly transformed into essential elements of residential and commercial spaces due to their versatility, ease of use and countless application possibilities. It therefore has become a necessity, as a brand, to continuously develop and innovate in order to cater to the ever-changing lifestyle and technological demands for these fittings.

In sync with these demands, Hafele brings to you a new architectural sliding system, the Classic 90 SC (for wooden doors and wooden framed glass doors), that offers innovative functionality and ease of installation. This system is a single door sliding system that can handle heavier doors of up to 90kg and cover wider openings offering more robust designs. Integrated with double sided soft close technology, you get a smooth, impact-free closing experience with every slide. Closing dampers integrated into the rollers and a top hung system format increase the simplicity of this system and is thus easy and quick to install, thereby saving you time.