Häfele’s Digital Locks

Häfele introduces a new perspective to home security with its integrated range of Digital Home Security Solutions; allowing you to control multi-dimensional aspects of home access through a single locking device, as per your specific lifestyle and at the leisure of your convenience.

We present you with some of the most promising solutions from our range that can expand the horizons of home security and provide you with maximum convenience:

• RE-VEAL Digital Lock: Häfele’s RE-Veal Digital Lock carefully scrutinizes every individual need that you may have from your home security system and presents itself as the ideal answer for all those needs. This fully-loaded face-recognition lock comes with the highest standards of technology that reads over 170 points on the user’s face – this means that it is highly sensitive to even the flinch of a nerve on your face and will only allow access if you exactly emulate the expression that was pre-set as your access recognition. With 5 different access modes – Face Recognition, Finger Print, Key Pad, RFID and Mechanical Key – Häfele’s RE-Veal Digital Lock is the authority in home security and access planning.

• RE-MOTE Digital Lock: Its time your digital door security system gets used to your busy lifestyle. With Häfele’s latest Digital Door Lock – REMOTE – this is now a happy possibility. True to its name, this lock allows you to manage your home access and monitor security remotely, anytime anywhere. The beauty of Häfele’s REMOTE Digital lock is that it works on an offline system with no integration to the web; thereby securing all your data and passwords from getting hacked. REMOTE works on the Bluetooth Technology and can be managed with the user-friendly ‘Häfele Access’ mobile application. You can set multiple access possibilities for yourself as well as your visitors through different password configurations.

• RE-DESIGN Digital Lock: Häfele launches yet another digital rim lock to its range of Digital Door Security Solutions. The new RE-DESIGN Digital Rim Lock from Häfele comes in a handy, sleek and elegant design that fits perfectly onto your wooden main doors, adding an aesthetic edge to its overall look. This new digital rim lock combines three access modes – Keypad, RFID and Fingerprint access – making it a full-proof security choice for your homes. Its contemporary design and slim cuts make it an ideal match for any modern-looking door handle that you might want to adorn on your main doors. It is indeed rare to see a powerful combination of beautiful aesthetics and formidable security in one lock; RE-Design from Häfele brings this to reality.

• RE-TRO Digital Lock: After managing your home security needs with its remarkable RE-invent Access Series, Häfele now launches the ideal digital security solution for offices. The new RETRO Digital Lock from Häfele comes in a unique and elegant design ideally suited for glass door applications. The beauty of the RETRO lock is that it demands absolutely no pre-work on the glass door like creating tedious cut-outs or fixing grooves – the lock can be simply mounted onto to an existing glass door through a retro fixing mechanism; easy plug-and-play. RETRO combines two access modes – Keypad and RFID – making it a highly secure option for office cabins or other such areas that need limited or exclusive access.

Website: https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/

Customer Care Toll-Free: 1800 266 6667

Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122