Haggle City Marketplace Reinvents Traditional Estate Sales and Real Estate

Chicago, IL : Haggle City has partnered with Real Estate agents from across the U.S. to bring Estate Executors a 360 full service. Haggle City helps executors of estate sell the house and everything in the house. The Haggle Marketplace has just announced that it has expanded its operations, partnerships and service reach into more geographical locations.

When someone experiences a transition in their family or a death, many individuals feel overwhelmed when they need to sell or clean out the contents of the home and sell the home.

Haggle City saw this need for education and all around service in the Estate Sale industry. Many individuals go online and search for Estate Sale Companies Near me. Many times that leads to a swarm of companies that don’t provide full service to contact the estate executor. Haggle City has partnered with the top agents in the top 150 U.S. markets to solve this dilemma and to bring an innovative and strategic partnership to the marketplace.

Now Estate Executors from Chicago, Miami, Orlando, Los Angeles, and in over 1,000 other cities can sell the house and everything in the house on 1 platform.

Haggle City provides services like: In Home and Online Estate Sales, Auctions, Liquidations, Consulting, Consignment Sales, Estate Advertising and even referrals to locally trusted and top performing professionals. Haggle City just hired a nationwide staff of marketing and sales specialists, and redesigned its website into a multi vendor marketplace similar to other large real estate platforms.