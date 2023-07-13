Haier Becomes the Only IoT Ecosystem Brand to get Recognized in Kantar BrandZ Top 100 List for Five Years in a Row

13 July 2023: Haier, the global leader in Home Appliances and the World’s Number 1 brand in Major Appliances, has been ranked amongst top 100 most valuable global brands for the fifth consecutive year. As the only IoT ecosystem brand in the world, Haier has claimed 59th place in recognition of its strong growth and resilient brand performance in the year 2023.

As an authoritative brand ranking in the world, Kantar BrandZ provides valuable data for the assessment of global brands. The assessment combines rigorous financial analysis with extensive research on brands’ assets and quantifies the contributions that brands have made to enterprises’ financial performance. Haier’s commitment to meeting consumer needs, futuristic strategy across markets, innovating through a deeper understanding of industry demands, and a sustainable marketing approach has helped Haier secure this achievement.