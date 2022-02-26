Haier reaffirms its commitment towards the ‘Make in India’ initiative; inaugurates Deep Freezer Factory at Pune Industrial Park

National, February 2022: Haier, the global leader in Home Appliances & Consumer Electronics and the World’s Number 1 brand in Major Appliances for 13 Consecutive Years today announced the inauguration of its new factory for Deep Freezer manufacturing at its first industrial park in Ranjangaon, Pune. With this development, Haier has strengthened its commitment towards the Central Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative to boost local manufacturing by manufacturing premium and high-quality products to suit the requirements of Indian consumers.

Additionally, the investment will strengthen Haier’s position in India and scale up the annual production capacity of deep freezer products with superior quality to 5 lakh units. Haier has been strengthening its focus to producing premium products through local manufacturing in India. The new Deep Freezer factory will enable the brand to manufacture products that cater to the evolving needs of the local market. The expansion will likewise serve as an open door for better business partnerships, bringing about an expanded growth with increased local production and lesser imports of products.

At the inaugural event, Haier also announced the launch of 4 new SKUs in the commercial freezer segment – HFC-350DM5, HFC-588DM5- Hard top models & HFC-300GM5, HFC-400GM5 – Flat Glass top models, which come equipped with a 5-star rating for up to 50% energy savings and 5 side freezing for enhanced cooling efficiency.

Haier Group signed an MoU with the Government of Maharashtra in the year 2015 to invest INR 600 crore towards setting up its first industrial park in India, which was inaugurated in 2017. In line with Central Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, Haier has contributed significantly by making the Pune Industrial Park a hub for producing world-class, high-quality home appliances and consumer electronics across all major categories. Furthermore, the company is continuously strengthening its focus on Research & Development to enhance innovation and production excellence in the country, articulating the brand philosophy of ‘Inspired Living’.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Satish NS, President, Haier Appliances Indiasaid, “It is a moment of great pride for us to witness the expansion of our industrial park in Punewith the new Deep Freezer facility, which will enable us to enhance our local manufacturing prowess for both, commercial and home freezers segments. The inauguration of this factory will not just scale up our production capacity but will also help us in creating customised solutions specifically for the Indian market in a more time-efficient manner. This development will also decrease our dependence on imports and simultaneously increase exports from India in the near future.”

Haier India’s contribution to the deep freezers Industry in India

Haier India is front-ending a revolution in the deep freezers category, in response to an increased demand for modern home appliances and consumer durables, to suit the fast-evolving lifestyle of consumers.

Haier solutions in deep freezer products

• Haier, in line with its commitment to manufacture energy-efficient appliances, has implemented 5-star energy rating for all the locally manufactured freezers.

• 5 side Freezing: 2X Freezing/Chilling capacity leading to 50% reduction of Pull-Down Time

• Inside Metal Line to avoid damage to Cooling/Evaporator Coil, when defrosting

• Three Layered Door and 70 mm PUF Insulation leading up to 100 hours cooling retention

Haier’s commitment to consistently introduce India-centric innovative products that deliver on the promise of quality to its consumers is a true testament to the brand’s continuing growth and success. In recent years, the company has made considerable investments to expand its extensive distribution and after-sales network across the country to better serve customers everywhere.