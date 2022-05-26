HALA receives USD 1 million funding led by Magnifiq: Changing the game for India’s EV Industry

Hyderabad, 25th May 2022: The Indian EV industry has grown significantly in the past few years, picking up pace with the growth of new manufacturing hubs, and increased push to improve charging infrastructure. In the background of this development, Hala – a ride-sharing platform, today announced that it has raised USD 1 million, led by Magnifiq Securities.

Working towards helping India move towards sustainable mobility, Hala is a 100% electric ride-sharing platform solving last-mile connectivity problems with a vision of reducing pollution, traffic congestion, and affordable commute. The fresh funds will be used to significantly increase the number of electric vehicles by 5X times, improve infrastructure for swapping, and research and develop new product offerings. Hala Mobility was a part of T-Hub’s Lab32 and T-Angel cohort, which connected them with angel investor networks, HNIs, CXOs and Finance VPs of the leading corporates which resulted securing investor connection with Magnifiq Securities. During the T-Angel program, Hala spent a significant time fine-tuning its business model, go to market strategy and achieved a 40% raise in Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) by the end of the cohort. This also enabled Hala to be investment-ready through pitch review, financial projections, valuation certificate, funding need estimation and equity exchange.