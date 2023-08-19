Haldiram’s Restaurant continues its expansion in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, August 19, 2023: Haldiram’s, a leading Indian chain of Restaurants and Sweets outlets, did a grand opening of its new store in Attapur, Hyderabad, today. This store marks Haldiram’s continued expansion into new markets and its commitment to providing authentic Indian flavours keeping their promise of quality products and exceptional customer service.

Located in the bustling area of Attapur right near to pillar no 181, the store gives its customers an unforgettable experience, Haldiram’s Restaurant offers full flavours of Indian Cuisine which brings to you a delicious fusion of the traditional and the new. Loved by all, The Raj Kachori, Chole Bhature, Pani Puri, Pav Bhaji, Palak Patta Chat, Chole Kulcha Sandwich and loads of lip-smacking dishes are served right on your table. Jain food options are also available along with some delicious treats like Pinnanza for our young connoisseurs. All these amazing dishes will be delivered right at your doorstep through Swiggy and Zomato.

The new store was inaugurated by Mr Shubham Shukla – Head Marketing (Retail). Mr Shukla stated, “We are delighted to announce the grand opening of our new store in Attapur, Hyderabad, which marks another significant milestone for Haldiram’s. Our aim is to provide customers with a range of delicious snacks and sweets, coupled with an immersive and unforgettable experience. We are excited to bring the flavours of Indian Cuisine in Attapur.

With more than 80 years of experience in the Indian snack and sweets industry, Haldiram’s has become a household name in India and globally, with a vast and loyal customer base. The company’s expansion into new markets is a testament to its continued success and popularity.

The new Haldiram’s store in Attapur, Hyderabad has 96 People seating capacity built in 4000 sq ft area one of the biggest and grandest in the city marking a milestone in a total of 200+ stores across India.