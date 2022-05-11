Haller Group transformed from a service company to automotive supplier

On course for continued growth with new management and expanded business segments

In future, the Haller Group will increasingly position itself as an automotive supplier in the field of new technologies

In his role as CEO, Klaus Schmitt will restructure and further expand Andreas Haller Holding. He will also become a member of the supervisory board of the high-tech spin-off, Quantron AG

As the new CEO, Pedro Navarro will continue with the growth course of Haller GmbH & Co. KG

In addition to the service business, Haller GmbH & Co KG will increasingly position itself as an automotive trading partner (tyres) and automotive supplier in the field of new technologies (batteries, fuel cells).

The Gersthofen (Germany) based family-owned business, specialists in the maintenance and repair of commercial vehicles (transporters, trucks and buses) is currently managed in the fifth generation by Andreas Haller who also founded the e-mobility high-tech spin-off, Quantron AG, in 2019. For its 140th anniversary, Haller is undergoing a complex transformation process and is bringing experienced experts on board.

Klaus Schmitt as future CEO will be restructuring Andreas Haller Holding, which among other things holds the majority stake in Quantron AG, as well as further expanding all other company assets. The financial expert was COO (Chief Operation Officer) of Patrizia AG for many years and helped to sustainably build up and internationalise the company from 200 million euros to more than 40 billion euros in Assets under management (AUM). In addition, Klaus Schmitt will become a member of the Supervisory Board at Quantron AG. Pedro Navarro has been appointed the new CEO of Haller GmbH & Co. KG. As the former Sales Director Germany at Pirelli and Managing Director of a medium-sized enterprise, he has the necessary experience to further expand the company.

Andreas Haller explains: “Haller has existed since 1882 and has repeatedly gone through transformation processes since this time. This allows us to offer our customers a range of modern services and products that are really state-of-the-art. With Klaus Schmitt and Pedro Navarro, experienced experts are coming on board who will continue to move the company forward in its continuous development.”