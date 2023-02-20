Halp.co introduces a new era of transparency to admissions procedures in universities abroad

New Delhi, February 20th, 2023: Halp, one of the world’s largest tech-enabled international college admissions coaching platforms, has introduced a new era of transparent admissions procedures for Indian students aspiring to study abroad. Halp, backed by Tennis legend Serena Williams, has entered the Indian education sector by setting up its offices in Mumbai, Delhi, and Punjab. With its 1:1 digital assistance model and free end-to-end coaching support, Halp is making admissions procedures to foreign universities more transparent which till very recently were infested with commission agents made schemes designed to dupe international students. The transparent model introduced by Halp has earned it a trusted reputation among students worldwide.

Along with admissions counselling, Halp coaches assist the students with end-to-end support in setting up a new life in the new country; including flights, phone plans, bank accounts, accommodation, VISA, scholarships, loans, and everything that they need to start their education in that country. “We work with an approach that builds students’ trust in Halp. Our coaches are not incentivised based on where students get placed, i.e. they will not force students towards the highest commission universities or colleges. This is important as most agents are driven by commissions, which create unpleasant experiences for the students. This allows us to be a trusted advisor on foreign education,” said Matthew McLellan, Co-founder & CEO, Halp.

Halp’s strong partnerships enable students to apply to 15,000+ programs across Canada, the US, the UK, and Australia – they can study their favourite subject in their preferred country at the right institution for them.

Over 18, 000 students from all over the country are being actively placed in more than 3,000 colleges across Canada, UK, US, and Australia. Some of the top programs include – the University of Waterloo, University of Western Ontario, and Queen’s University in Canada; the University of Illinois at Chicago, the University of California Irvine, and Johns Hopkins University in the United States; University of Salford, University of Edinburgh and University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom; Edith Cowan University, Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology and Australian National University in Australia.