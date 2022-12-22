Hama Confirms Partnership with the Esports Federation of India Right After Entering the Indian Market

New Delhi, December 22, 2022: Hama, the German brand with a legacy spanning over 99 years and renowned for electronic accessories specializing in a number of categories including gaming, computers, mobility, photo, video, audio, and multimedia, partners with the Esports Federation of India. As part of the partnership deal, Hama uRage [gaming accessories] will be the “OFFICIAL TRAINING PARTNER FOR THE ESPORTS TEAM OF INDIA.”

Hama’s uRage products provide high-quality PC gaming equipment with cutting-edge features that allow gamers to enjoy genuine gaming performance. uRage provides everything a gamer might want, from mice and keyboards to headphones and gamepads to mousepads and streaming devices.

High-quality, brand-name components such as Omron switches and Avago chipsets are used in the mouse and keyboard. uRage by Hama caters to the demands of each player and provides the appropriate product for each persona.

On the news of this collaboration, Priyam G. Agrawal, Country Head at Hama, added, “Hama believes in working on the ground in the countries they work in. We encourage and foster regional endeavours and talent. Given the global rise of esports, we were driven to begin our expansion in India. We are thrilled to be working with the Esports Federation of India and to have the chance to serve as “training sponsors” for team India. India’s esports team has already won a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, which took place just two months ago and is now competing in several international competitions. We hope that with our assistance, the team can win many more medals for India.” Mr. Prabhat Kumar, Director-Esports Federation of India, “We are thrilled to have Hama and its innovative uRage products as our official training partner. ESFI’s vision of empowering the country’s athletes and forging a thriving Esports ecosystem with high quality infrastructure resonates perfectly with uRage. Their best-in-class range of products will elevate the performance of our athletes to higher levels and allow them to perform at the best of their strengths in the upcoming tournaments. This further proliferates our confidence that India will soon join the growing list of countries that officially recognizes Esports as a sport and reach new heights in the world of competitive video gaming.”

Additionally, a recent report claimed that India now has approximately 40 crore gamers, making it the second-largest gaming market worldwide. India is one of the fastest growing markets in terms of game revenues and player population. It was also discovered that Indian gamers devote 14 hours a week on average to playing mobile games.

This is the first major association for Hama in India. Earlier, Hama has done associations such as “Women in Focus” a monthly award dedicated to women photographers of India. Hama is also in talks with many national and regional associations to work together to promote local talent.

Hama plans to release more than 300 products in a wide range of categories, including gaming, headphones and earphones, iPhone and Mac accessories, multiport hubs, multi-device wireless mice, wireless keyboard combos, HDMI cables, binoculars, trolley bags and vlogging tripods, to appeal to the social media-savvy millennial generation.

Pic Source:Twenty7