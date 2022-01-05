Hamdard adds convenient format in its OTC range; Launches Roghan Badam Shirin Capsule-100% vegetarian Capsule

x

New Delhi, 5th January 2022: Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division), a progressive, research-based health and wellness organization offering Unani medicines to provide preventive, curative, and rehabilitative healthcare, continues to expand its range through new launches in its portfolio and formats to help consumers achieve holistic health. Starting 2022, the company has hit the market with the launch of capsules of its most trusted product Roghan Badam Shirin. Offering the same benefits in a 100% vegetarian capsule format. The move comes after expanding its OTX range and Unani medicines with 13 product launches.

Hamdard Roghan Badam Shirin Capsules are a healthy blend of the goodness of Unani practice and 100% sweet almond oil. The new format provides health benefits to consumers, but the ease of consumption and carrying the capsules, in a convenient format is its USP. Hamdard Roghan Badam Shirin is popularly known for benefits such as stronger bones, a sharper memory, attaining better immunity, glowing skin and healthy hair, healthy hair, and is rich in anti-oxidants, It also relieves constipation. Roghan Badam Shirin in the capsule format is best for ‘Health-on-the-go’.

Targeting the digital natives, the benefits of the capsule and the story of the ‘Health on the go’ initiative is told through a creative digital campaign & digital posts. Launched on various platforms, including Hamdard’s social media handles, the company continues to build on its campaign ‘Shine Like No One’ and launched a new digital film to spotlight its usp . Through the creative storytelling in the new film, Hamdard promotes the message of staying fit and healthy, ensuring you spread your shine wherever you go through smart consumption of its 100% sweet almond oil capsules!

Elaborating on the initiative, Abdul Majeed, Chairman & Managing Trustee, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) said, “Hamdard Roghan Badam Shirin capsules are a modern-day solution to consuming 100% sweet almond oil in a capsule form. It is designed to perfectly suit the modern-day lifestyle. Yet the benefits of 100% sweet almond oil is not compromised upon. It is a100% Unani & 100% almond.oil Packed with a multitude of health benefits, the RBS capsule is a 100% vegetarian capsule suited for adults and children (as per the prescribed dosage). It is a must-try for good health.”

Hamdard Roghan Badam Shirin Capsules are priced at Rs 600 for 60 capsules and are readily available through Modern Trade, Chemists and leading e-com sites including 1 mg, Nykaa, Amazon, Pharmeasy, Healthmug.