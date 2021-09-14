Hamdard celebrates the anniversary of Unani visionary Padmabhushan Hakeem Abdul Hameed

Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division), a progressive research-based health and wellness organization, celebrated Padmabhushan Hakeem Abdul Hameed, a great visionary Unani Hakeem and one of the early 20th-century Indian traditional healer, who was an ardent believer in propagating research for clinical and basic scientific evidence for all Indian traditional drugs used for centuries over the world. He established modern research centres in parallel to his drug manufacturing enterprise named “Hamdard”. These research centres were later on amalgamated into a modern Deemed to be University (Jamia Hamdard in 1989).

In recognition of the contributions of the healthcare staff and students, including interns, during the 2nd wave of COVID 19, this years’ founder’s day holds strong significance. The event witnessed the presence of Hon’ble Defence Minister of India, Shri Rajnath Singh Ji as the chief guest along with Dr. Asad Mueed, Promoter, HIMSR and governing body member of HNF.

This year’s celebration is the completion of 10 years of establishing a modern medical institute by this enterprise named as “Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences and Research” and its associated 600-bed NABH accredited hospital named “Hakeem Abdul Hamid Centenary Hospital” (HAHC hospital) in his 100th birth year. This medical college was permitted by the Medical Council of India 10 years back and has already produced 600 graduates (MBBS) and several postgraduates and PhDs in medical fields. It is already among the first 25 medical institutes (both Govt. and Private together) and number 10 among the private medical colleges assessed according to NIRF 2021 in India. It is rated as the number one private medical college in NCR (NIRF 2021).

The HAHC hospital emerged as one of the preferred choices for all sections of Delhi residents during the 2nd wave of the COVID 19 pandemic early this year. The hospital was promptly geared to provide captive Oxygen generation (for all critical and non-critical beds), accredited RT-PCR testing, and extend critical care needs to save every individual that walked in and continues to do so during these challenging times.