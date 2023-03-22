Hamdard Laboratories launches campaigns for Cinkara and Naunehal Gripe Syrup

New Delhi, 22 March 2023: Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division), a progressive, research-based health and wellness organization offering Unani medicines has announced a special summer campaign for its renowned products- Cinkara and Naunehal Gripe Syrup. The campaign highlights how Cinkara and Naunehal Gripe Syrup help in coping with health issues, arising out of nutritional gaps in the case of Cinkara and teething issues in case of Naunehal Syrup.

Hamdard has revived its popular campaign, ‘Zindagi ka josh har dum’. Cinkara, the most recalled brand of Hamdard is a complete health tonic that restores lost energy, increases appetite, and improves conditions of fatigue. The tonic contains six essential Vitamins along with four minerals and nine effective herbs to keep the body strong, healthy, and agile. While India is the playground for Cinkara, it has a larger footprint in UP, Bihar, West Bengal, and Delhi /NCR.

On the other hand is Hamdard’s Naunehal Gripe Syrups is a Unani formulation that strengthens sensitive intestines, regulates digestion, eases cholic condition in infants, and protects them against common ailments during teething as well. Made of natural ingredients, Naunehal syrup is very easy on an infant’s stomach.