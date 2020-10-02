Hamdard Laboratories launches ‘Hamdard Instant Hand Sanitizer’

India’s most trusted Unani brand, announces the launch of its hand sanitizer brand ‘Hamdard Instant Hand Sanitizer’. With this move, the company further expands its health and wellness product portfolio to offers a herbal and highly moisturized sanitizer to address safety and hygiene requirements of users.

Hamdard Instant Hand Sanitizer is formulated to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses to protect the body. It is a rinse-free & non-sticky product that retains natural moisture on the skin. The product is currently available in Lemon fragrance for a refreshing feeling on hands and has a shelf life of 24 months. The hand sanitizer offers on-the-go protection from germs and infection transferred from surfaces or human contact.

Commenting on the launch of Instant Hand Sanitizer, Abdul Majeed, Chairman, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) said, “Given the need for optimum hygiene requirement due to COVID spread, we find it crucial for us as a health and wellness brand to offer a trustworthy and effective hygiene solution. As the nation opens up, the launch of Hamdard Instant Hand Sanitizer addresses the need for a herbal-based solution which can be carried easily and keeps skin healthy.”

Hamdard Instant Hand Sanitizer is available in 50 ml, and 100 ml size that makes it a pocket friendly to carry around the time. The starting price of the product is INR 50 and is readily available across pharmacy stores, modern trade outlets and e-commerce platforms.

Hamdard Laboratories manufactures various Unani medicines that provide preventive, curative, and rehabilitative healthcare. The fundamentals of Unani diagnosis and treatment modalities are based on scientific principles and a holistic approach. Hamdard Laboratories is committed to making quality healthcare an affordable and accessible reality throughout the world.