Hamdard Laboratories Launches ‘Immunity Booster’ and ‘Respiratory Health’ Kits

To offer complete wellness and health solutions, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division), India’s most trusted Unani brand, today introduced ‘Immunity Booster’ and ‘Respiratory Health’ Kits to build a strong immunity and upkeep respiratory health system. The Unani medicine Kits have some amazing health and wellness products which are known for their preventive and curative nature and ability to fight chronic illnesses.

The Immunity Booster Kit contains four proven Unani products – Chyawanprash, Ayush Joshanda, Khamira Marwareed, and Sufoof-E-Satt-E-Gilo. These products are known to build a strong immune system to microbial infections. Also, the Respiratory Health Kit is designed to maintain respiratory health and upkeep the breathing exercise. It contains proven Unani products Kulzum, Joshina, Sualin and Joshanda to prevent against cold and cough.

Commenting on the launch of immunity booster and respiratory health Kits, Mr. Abdul Majeed, Chairman, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) said, “With the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, it is of utmost importance to take every precautionary measure to stay strong and healthy. The stronger your immune system, the better your body can combat viruses and various infections, and maintaining a healthy immune system and respiratory health has never been more important. We are committed to offering holistic health and wellness solutions to our consumers, and the newly launched immunity and respiratory kits are a step in the same direction. This festive season we would encourage all to gift someone, a Gift of Health, and what can be better than gifting an immunity and respiratory kits. Stay safe, stay strong.”

Ms. Suman Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) said “Immunity and respiratory health are the two most critical things which are required to stay protected from various viruses, pollutions and reduce the spread of COVID-19. These kits comprise of some of the best-known products from the House of Hamdard, which are helpful to build immunity and improve the respiratory health system of the body. Kulzum, a product selected for the COVID trail, is part of the kit. Kulzum steam inhalation with 4-5 drops in the water is bound to keep the nasal pathways clear of any pathogen. We believe immunity booster and respiratory health kits can certainly be helpful to fight the current health crisis.”

Both these kits are readily available across Hamdard Wellness Centres, nearby chemist shops and e-commerce sites including Amazon and Healthmug. ‘Immunity Booster’ and ‘Respiratory Health’ kits are launched at an affordable price of Rs. 550 and Rs. 399, respectively.

Hamdard Laboratories manufactures various Unani medicines that provide preventive, curative, and rehabilitative healthcare. The fundamentals of Unani diagnosis and treatment modalities are based on scientific principles and a holistic approach. Hamdard Laboratories is committed to making quality healthcare an affordable and accessible reality throughout the world.