Hamdard Laboratories launches the second phase of ‘Sachai Andar.Achchai Bahar’ campaign for Safi

Cherishing the age-old belief of “nurturing your beauty within”, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division), a progressive research-based health and wellness organization has launched the second phase of its integrated marketing campaign ‘Sachai Andar.Achchai Bahar’ for its legendary brand, SAFI. The brand SAFI continues to celebrate beautiful people inside out and the campaign attempts to redefine true beauty and adds new parameters against the set stereotypes by society. The campaign film features personalities like Ashweeta Shetty-the Ted-ex speaker from being a beedi roller, Angad Dariyani- maker of India’s first 3D printer, and Sanober Pardiwala – India’s first stunt woman.

Through this integrated marketing campaign, the company will leverage PSOM radio, and digital mediums to maximize reach and spread the message of appreciating beauty without any categorization or set standards. For consumer engagement, brand has introduced QR code based inputs, content partnership with BRUT, mobile marketing with micro influencers to keep the consumer engagement high.

“Self-care has become an essential part of our day to day life. With health as our priority, it is important to keep a balance of nutritional intake and cleanse our bodies inside out. The unique formulation of Safi has been trusted by millions and has proven beneficial for everyone. Let’s be conscious of our health and stay safe and healthy.” said, Mr. Abdul Majeed, Chairman, and Managing Trustee, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division).

On the launch of the second phase of campaign, Ms. Suman Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) said, “The second leg of this campaign embodies the spirit of true beauty that glows inside out. An amalgamation of determination, self-love and the right support can counter any obstacles that obstruct the path to success. The personalities featured in the campaign reflect the truth of Sachchai Andar. Achchai Bahar. As a product, Safi purifies the blood from inside to give us glowing skin outside which boosts confidence and helps ones stand tall in the world.”

Safi is a blend of essential herbal extracts that keeps your skin pimple-free and glowing. There is neem that purifies the blood and keeps it free from almost every skin disease. Chiraita keeps the skin toxin-free while Senna keeps the stomach clear and Tulsi improves blood circulation, resulting in radiant and clearer skin. The product is based on the Unani medicine system, addressing the root cause of skin problems. Safi is an effective pimple fighter, healing the skin and making it look radiant naturally. Safi is available on various e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Healthmug and others.