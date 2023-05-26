HAMMER Expands Smart-Wearables Category, Launches Game-Changing Earphones and Smartwatch

New Delhi | 26th May 2023: Celebrated for its innovative audio solutions and smart devices, Hammer, the leading consumer tech brand is excited to announce the launch of three eagerly awaited earbuds and an innovative smartwatch. These additions to the catalogue are designed to elevate the audio experience and redefine interaction with technology, displaying Hammer’s commitment to delivering quality experience enhancement to its tech enthusiasts.

Commenting on the launch, Rohit Nandwani, Founder and COO of HAMMER, said- “We are thrilled to introduce these groundbreaking products to our valued customers. Our team has worked tirelessly to create exceptional audio experiences and innovative wearable technology that is wired to stay present from sunrise to slumber. These new earbuds and smartwatch represent our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that push the boundaries of what’s possible in consumer technology.”

HAMMER’s products are developed with features that cater to the discerning tech enthusiast who can detect deliverables from the tech specs alone. Here is a feature overview of the new launches.

The Hammer Airflow Plus: Price 999

These wireless, noise isolating, smart touch-controlled, in-ear headphones are ergonomically designed to fit for comfort, with a combined playtime of up to 23 hours. The Hammer Airflow Plus promises prompt pairing with Bluetooth V5.1, water and sweat resistance with its IPX4 rating and 13 mm dynamic drivers that immerse users in a world of pure, uninterrupted sound. TWS Functionality shall allow users to enjoy a more dynamic and room-filling audio performance, whether it is for music, movies, or other multimedia content. Airflow Plus guarantees profound listening and is integrated with voice assistants (Google and Siri), to deliver a crisp sound, on the go.

The Hammer Ko Mini: INR 999

With sound that is tuned to the user, and usage versatility, these true wireless earphones are engineered with a lightweight and compact design, ensuring rich and well-balanced audio across all frequencies. The Ko Mini is also equipped with an IPX4 rating water and sweat resistance, making it suitable for intense workouts and outdoor activities. Furthermore, its portable case of 200 mAh provides extended battery life and fast charging capabilities, making them an ideal choice for those who require reliable performance throughout the day.

Hammer G Shots: INR 1799

Environmental noise cancellation, low lightening, and ultra-low latency of 50 Milliseconds ensure a smoother gameplay with a crystal, sharp sound, that is made to last, with Hammer G Shots. Apt for gaming and fitness enthusiasts, the earbuds deliver sweat and water resistance with IPX4 Rating. The portable case with the HAMMER G Shots has an integrated voice assistant (Google and Siri), in-built with combined playtime of up to 22 hours, delivering a dependable, vibrant sound delivery.

Hammer Smart Watch Pulse X: INR 1699

Seamlessly integrating style, functionality, and intelligence, Pulse X is a revolution in wearable technology. Indulge in pure comfort with the premium build body and skin-friendly straps of Pulse X for an unmatched experience. Tracks steps, calories burned, heart rate, and other vital statistics, along with In-app GPS, you can track your route and monitor your progress in real-time. The 1.83-inch IPS large touchscreen display with less bezel, and peak brightness of 500 nits helps you stay in touch with a tap. The Pulse X smartwatch is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. Offering a reliable battery life of up to 2 days with Bluetooth calling, you can wear it all day with one full charge. Additionally, Pulse X has been rated IPX7 for water and dust resistance, integrated with 55+ sports mode and multiple watch faces.