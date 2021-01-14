Hand In Hand forays into hand cream category with the launch of its Shea Butter Hand Cream

Hand In Hand, an innovative and advanced health and hygiene brand forays into a new product category with the launch of its Shea Butter Hand Cream. The launch broadens the brand’s hygiene focus beyond just hand sanitizers, surface disinfectant spray, and multi-utility wet wipes.

The advance Shea Butter Hand Cream by Hand In Hand repairs the skin and keeps it nourished throughout the day. The product is loaded with Jojoba & Geranium oil which takes immense care of your hands and cuticles. It rejuvenates and keeps your skin healthy. This hand cream intensely nourishes your hands leaving them soft and supple.

Formulated for all skin types, Hand In Hand Shea Butter Hand Cream sinks in quickly and is incredibly moisturizing without feeling greasy. Hand In Hand products are paraben-free, sulfate-free, hypo-allergic and silicone-free. The hygiene brand also offers a wide range of anti-germ products including hand sanitizers, surface disinfectant sprays, multi-utility wet wipes and more.

Commenting on the launch, Saurabh Gupta, Director of Vanesa Care said, “We believe in providing global-standard high quality products to Indian women. With Hand In Hand Shea Butter Cream we wish to extend our personal skin care product range at the onset of 2021.”

https://www.handinhand.co.in/

