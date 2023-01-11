Hanu Software Solutions collaborates with Generation India to upscale job opportunities for graduates across India

January 11, 2023: Hanu Software Solutions (an Insight company), an award-winning Microsoft partner for more than 15 years, has collaborated with Generation India Foundation, a non-profit organization that transforms education into employment systems to reduce the employability gap at entry-level jobs for graduates.

Under this partnership, Generation India will support, train, and prepare young learners who will undergo a 16-week training program on Jr. Full Stack Java Developer role and 12-week AWS Cloud Practitioner role. The high-impact training will cover technical and behavioural skills and mindsets thus creating a pipeline of pre-skilled entry-level talent for Hanu – an Insight company.

Commenting on the collaboration, Apurva Kadakia, Chief Customer Officer, Hanu – an Insight company, said, “We are excited to welcome on board budding engineers and innovators trained under Generation India. It is imperative that the younger generation is upskilled for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow. We also believe in providing them equal opportunities. The outcome will be a win-win for us as an employer and for aspiring graduates who are looking to build their career in digital technologies.”

As per the World Economic Forum, of the 13 million people who join India’s workforce each year, only 1 in 4 management professionals, 1 in 5 engineers, and 1 in 10 graduates are employable. The most common reasons cited include the fact that employees lack technological skills due to which many entry-level positions are left unfilled.

Commenting on their partnership with Hanu – an Insight company, Arunesh, CEO, of Generation India, said, “Our objective is to transform the life trajectories of our learners, by providing employment at large, training, and making them ready for the market and competition. The repercussions of this magnificence in their income will increase the well-being of their families and entire communities.”

Hanu – an Insight company, believes in repurposing the skills of their employees to create new forms of value and provide them with new training. Their other training programs include HANU Azure Academy which restructures its workforce to use new digital technologies to make organizations more flexible. Another program called – HAA Lite Program gives professionals the skill to grow their careers with Azure Cloud. Hanu also aspires to recruit more women in the technology space and will continue to come out with more opportunities to upskill and reskill women workforce in the coming times. While major tech companies are going for layoff at present, Hanu is going strong and is looking to attract and retain the right talent.

“This collaboration opens new avenues to extract the best out of all the talent available in the market. We are constantly on the lookout for passionate people who can help us drive technology into a force of good. With Generation, we will be able to extract a talent pool which is distinct from traditional means of sourcing. Our joint programs with India.Generation.org will intensively train graduates to be cloud-forward,” said Apurva Kadakia, Chief Customer Officer, Hanu – an Insight company.

Generation India aims to create programs that address employer needs and help improve skill sets, resulting in higher productivity and retention after deployment. Generation rigorously tracks the return on investment for both learners and employers across all of its programs. Young people benefit from increased earnings, valuable technical and behavioral skills, and opportunities for long-term career advancement. Employers benefit from lower recruitment costs, improved on-the-job performance, and increased employee retention.

Generation, which is currently the world’s largest, demand-driven youth employment program by annual volume, has well-established programs, with more than 70,000 graduates already across the seventeen countries.