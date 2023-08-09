Happiest Minds reports Industry leading QoQ growth of 4.7% in Total Income and maintains superior EBITDA margin of 25.5%

India, August 09, 2023: Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a ‘Born Digital. Born Agile’, a digital transformation and IT solutions company, today announced its consolidated results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, as approved by its Board of Directors.

Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman, said “We have consistently and yet again delivered industry-leading performance both on revenue growth and profitability. The highly successful run is a result of the continued acceleration of our customer’s digital journey and our ability to stay relevant to their needs. The performance wouldn’t have been possible without the commitment and dedication of our Happiest Minds team which has crossed 5,000 during the quarter.

We have set a goal of achieving US$ 1 Billion by 2031 and our guidance of 25% is based on the same. We remain on target for achieving the goal. In our guidance of 25%, we have not been making a distinction between organic and inorganic growth. In the current year, we have been expecting to do significant acquisitions which we have not been able to close so far. We will update our guidance target in October based on the M&A progress.”