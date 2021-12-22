Happy Holidays At The Good Glamm Group As They Offer 1 Week Paid Leave To All Their Employees from 25 Dec to 2 Jan 2022

Mumbai 22 December 2021 Good Glamm Group, India’s first beauty & personal care Unicorn and South Asia’s largest Content-to-Commerce conglomerate has announced a week-long break for their employees. The year 2021 has been a year of great achievements for G3 and for them their team has played a significant role in the group’s journey and where the company stands today. With the goal to highlight the importance of having both a fantastic professional and personal life and being committed to caring about the wellbeing of their employees, the group encourages its team to take the week of paid leave off to relax and recharge for the year 2022.

“It is of prime importance for us to take care of our hardworking team and their well-being. After a year of working tirelessly, we understand that they deserve the time to focus on their personal life. It is the time for them to take those long-awaited trips and spend quality time with their family during the festive season of Christmas and New Year.” – says Kartik Rao, Chief People Officer, Good Glamm Group.

Good Glamm Group has been growing exponentially however the group equally focuses on people. The group partnered with an NGO – Bigger Than Life and donated Rs. 50,000 which were used for kids dental and menstrual hygiene. G3 is known to focus on employee happiness and regularly organises fun office events from virtual stand up comedies, diwali tambola to employee holidays on their birthdays. It launched Birthday leave for all 2000+ people where they get paid leave and also a birthday voucher from the company. The group does monthly engagements as well, a special onboarding program where it does pre, on and post onboarding connect. Apart from all these, G3 launched the new R&R Program – GoodLight – where it recognises right behaviours and performances of the workforce.

This year-end week off is yet another initiative by Good Glamm Group in line with this belief and to ensure that people continue to remain at the core of G3’s culture.