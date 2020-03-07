Happy International Women’s Day to the beautiful half of the world, Vietjet offers 83% discount on ticket fares

Celebrating the International Women’s Day (March 8), the new-age carrier Vietjet is offering 83% discount on promo air fares with the promotion code “BOOKNOW83” and a 38% discount on Skyboss ticket fares with the promotion code “SKYBOSS38″(*). The promotion runs from today until March 8, 2020 and applied for all domestic flights within Vietnam and Thailand as well as all international routes connecting Vietnam/Thailand with India, Japan, Indonesia, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia, etc. The promotional tickets are valid for travel from now until May 31, 2020 (**). These are the meaningful and surprising gifts Vietjet would like to bring to the beloved half of the world on the International Women’s Day.

With this special promotion, passengers can enjoy the superior experiences of Skyboss class with their loved ones thanks to the add-on services such as premium lounge, priority check-in, priority boarding, private SkyBoss car, front-row and comfy seats, free meals and drinks with a choice of nine delicious hot meals onboard, 10kg hand baggage, 30kg free checked baggage or a golf bag and free flight schedule change among other benefits.

Those promotional tickets are available whole days from now to the end of March 8 via all channels at website www.vietjetair.com, “Vietjet Air” mobile app, Facebook www.facebook.com/vietjeindia (just click the “Booking” tab). Besides, passengers can book via hotline +8419001886 and official agents/ ticket offices of Vietjet. Payment can be easily made with Visa/ MasterCard/ AMEX/ JCB/ KCP/ UnionPay cards.

The airline currently operates the HCMC/Hanoi – New Delhi services. Starting 14 May 2020, Vietjet will be commencing operations on the New Delhi – Da Nang route with a frequency of five flights per week. New routes connecting Mumbai with Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will operate with three weekly flights and four weekly flights from May 15, 2020 and May 16, 2020 respectively.