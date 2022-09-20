HappyLocate announces the launch of its relocation app, plans to strengthen its services in Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad

National, 20th September 2022: HappyLocate, India’s first tech-based one-stop relocation platform, today announced the launch of its relocation app. With this announcement, the company further plans to strengthen its services across metros, including Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad by making shifting hassle-free by offering 99% damage-free and delay-free relocation services.

The newly launched app will enable the users to book the relocation services on HappyLocate within 30 seconds, and further connect them with different moving companies and get multiple quotes instantly. The customers would also be able to track their shipments on a real-time basis and can choose their packaging material as per their preferences and requirements. The app will further enable its customers to send their videos using the video survey feature and get an estimate for a relocation service instantly. The app is free to use and can be downloaded on androids and iOS.

HappyLocate has also announced a 15% discount on all the within-metro cities relocation services. Customers can utilize the discount through the easily redeemable promo code – RELOCTION20 while booking the service.

Speaking on the development, Ajay Tiwari CEO of HappyLocate, “In the last two years, more than 70% of our relocation services have been booked by corporates and this has helped us increase our relocation requests by 38%. Our R&D team has been actively studying the challenges that people and businesses face during relocations and what are the possible solutions that can help them address these challenges. Keeping this in mind, we have decided to strengthen our services across metros by ensuring that processes, systems, and operations in these cities are fully efficient. We are hopeful that in the next 6 months, we would be able to increase our damage-free move from 96% to 99% and delay-free relocation percentage from 95% to 99%.”

Being a one-its-kind relocation platform, HappyLocate offers a range of services including packing, loading, moving, unloading, vehicle relocation, office shifting, pet shifting, and house shifting to businesses and individuals. Since its inception, the company has fulfilled more than 1 lakh relocation requests to date and now aims to serve 1 lakh more relocation requests in the coming year. It has 100+ marquee clients and has witnessed a 300% overall growth and has a network of over 650+ verified movers. The company currently has 150 employees and has a presence in 8 cities in India.