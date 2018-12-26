Haptik’s AI enabled Concierge service, which powers the My Galaxy app on Samsung smartphones, has crossed 3 million users in engagement and is now the largest successful implementation of the company’s chatbot platform. This integration has been live since May 2016 and has become an important part of the overall My Galaxy experience consistently generating positive user feedback and high customer retention. Originally starting out with basic utility services, the service recently added transaction-based categories along with support for payments and multiple wallets.

Haptik’s Concierge Bot is a set of 40+ ready to deploy consumer services that act as a personal assistant to help people get things done. Right from daily utility applications like flight and cab bookings, to entertainment bots like jokes and quizzes, you can pick and choose the right set of bots to engage with the specific target audience.

This service on the My Galaxy app is called My Assistant. My Galaxy app is an aggregator service that is pre-loaded within all Samsung smartphones shipped in India and is free for all users. Being one of the first touch points of a user with a Samsung device, the all-in-one package offerings nullify the need to have multiple apps. My Assistant has been one of the most popular features within My Galaxy generating extremely positive reviews on Google Play.

About this successful partnership, Aakrit Vaish, Co-founder and CEO, Haptik said, “Samsung is one of the largest consumer brands in the world, and it was an opportunity of a lifetime to work with them. We are glad we could achieve mass user adoption of our service by integrating into My Galaxy. Today, My Galaxy as a partner contributes to 30% of our overall business, and we are excited about the long-term possibilities of what we can do together.’”

“As part of our Make for India with StartUps initiative, we are happy to work with Haptik. The My Galaxy app offers a wide range of entertainment and daily life services where one app meets all user needs and is popular with Samsung smartphone users,” said Mr. Dipesh Shah, Managing Director, Samsung R&D Institute, Bangalore”.

Haptik’s Concierge services have a 50% repeat rate across all partners, and the most popular categories are Reminders, Quizzes and Flight Booking. The company plans to add many more such services in the coming months, including voice and local language enhancements. The company recently received the Frost & Sullivan Award for Conversational AI Company of the Year 2018 and is also a preferred Amazon Web Services partner in India.