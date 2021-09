Haptik launches AI Agent Assist to improve agent performance and drive better customer experiences

India: Jio Haptik Technologies Limited, one of the world’s largest conversational AI companies and a subsidiary of Reliance Jio Platforms, today announced the launch of AI Agent Assist, an AI-powered virtual assistant that empowers agents with the information they need to resolve queries more effectively and efficiently. Using AI Agent Assist, agents can reply to customers faster, with more accuracy and confidence than ever before.

Over 80% of live chat agents need to access multiple systems to find the right information, affecting resolution time and resulting in negative customer experiences. AI Agent Assist helps agents become smarter and more productive by surfacing answer recommendations pulled up from the company’s knowledge base, CRM tool, or past agent responses that drove the most positive customer reactions.

The speed of AI Agent Assist and ease of use for customer service agents is producing significant benefits for businesses and consumers, including:

AI-powered suggestions for faster resolution: Haptik’s AI Agent Assist offers real-time answer suggestions with sentence-level completion to help agents reply faster, and empowers them to handle multiple interactions at once, reducing average handling time and time to resolution.

Powerful integrations to reduce Agent Response time: Seamlessly integrates with knowledge management systems and CRM tools and automatically recommends articles from within the system based on conversational context.

Faster onboarding, lesser training: Augmenting traditional training with real-time learning & direction by prompting agents with the right answers, lightening the load for straightforward queries, and equipping higher agent productivity while also ensuring that questions will always be answered accurately in the company’s brand voice.

Out-of-the-box Integrations: Haptik offers out of the box integration with Zendesk, Freshworks, and Salesforce

“With business value now being defined by customer experience, AI is emerging as a key differentiator that businesses are looking to invest in. AI Agent Assist brings the best of both worlds by offering recommendations to agents which aren’t user-facing, unless the agent approves, making AI Agent Assist the most low-risk path to leverage AI and make contact centers more efficient and productive. By choosing AI Agent Assist businesses can create ‘Powerful Agents’ equipped with more knowledge and a higher capacity to handle multiple conversations, with the same accuracy, speed, and precision—making them the true heroes of customer experience.” Vikram Kamath, Director of Product Management at Haptik