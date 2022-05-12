Hardeep Singh Puri launched Bharat Tap initiative & Nirmal Jal Prayas on the Inaugural Day of PLUMBEX India

New Delhi: Plumbex India, the nation’s biggest standalone exhibition on Plumbing, Water, and Sanitation Products has kick-started on 12th May, at Hall no. 2, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The 3-day event is scheduled from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM and is conducted under the aegis of AMRUT 2.0 and SBM 2.0.

Sh. Hardeep Singh Puri, Honourable Ministe­­r of Housing and Urban Affairs inaugurated the event. Sh. Singh launched the ‘Bharat Tap initiative’, a program t­­­­o develop low-flow fixtures and sanitaryware to lead India into a new era of water preservation and sustainable growth.

It is an initiative for awareness creation for promotion of BIS Certified Water Efficient Plumbing Fixtures under IS 17650, Part 1 and Part 2 which comprises of Low Flow Sanitaryware and Sanitary Fittings which reduce the water dispensation at source, leading to a water saving of minimum 40%. This will in turn result into water saving and energy saving because due to less water required less energy will be required for pumping, transporting and purification.

In the inaugural welcome address by Mr. Gurmit Singh Arora (National President, Indian Plumbing Association), he said “Plumbex is a visionary initiative for industry stakeholders to connect and explore opportunities for business development & growth. It intends to create a roadmap for meaningful collaboration and partnership within the industry.”

Sh. Hardeep Singh Puri also lunched the ‘Nirmal Jal Prayas’ at Plumbex India. NAREDCO Mahi through The Nirmal Jal Prayaas looks into mapping ground water since it is very important to save fossil water/underground water. NAREDCO Mahi’s ‘Nirmal Jal Prayaas’ is an initiative through which advocacy, awareness and amplification towards saving water will be disseminated and highlighted.

IPA signed an MOU with NAREDCO MAHI, the women- wing of the organization. As a part of the MoU, IPA guided Naredco Mahi on the Nirmal Jal Prayaas to achieve a saving of 500 crore litres of water per annum. Naredco Mahi Nirmal Jal Prayaas will ultimately convince builders to move towards “Net Zero Water”. The program envisions saving 500 Crore liters of water in India annually.

Sh. Hardeep Singh along with the dignitaries also visited the exhibition. The exhibition has been represented by a wide range of enterprises including but not limited to water treatment systems, pumps & valves, water harvesting, water metering, swimming pools, etc.

The inaugural day also marked another important MoU signed between IPA and COA (Council of Architecture) to create extensive & elaborate learning and knowledge-sharing platform for its members. Under the MOU, IPA will also help in creating a curriculum on the latest plumbing technology & practices for 480 COA affiliated architecture institutions. This will propagate Plumbing education (Water and Sanitation) to Architecture students studying in Architecture Colleges.

The MoU signing exercise was followed by an address by Mr. Habib Khan, President of COA.

Recently, IPA signed an MoU with All India Council of Technical Education on 14th April 2022 to impart Plumbing Education to 9000+ Engineering College students studying in all engineering and technical institutions working under AICTE.