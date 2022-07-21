Harford Mutual Insurance Group Taps One Inc’s ClaimsPay® for Fast and Easy Reimbursement Experience

Prominent East Coast Regional Carrier Implements New Payments Solution to Strengthen Customer Payout Functionality
FOLSOM, Calif. – July 21, 2022 – One Inc, the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced today that property and casualty carrier, Harford Mutual Insurance Group (Harford Mutual), has selected One Inc’s ClaimsPay® to help process claims payments and synchronize the company’s workflow. The success of ClaimsPay marks the growing number of clients utilizing One Inc for payment digitization.
Headquartered in Bel Air, Maryland, Harford Mutual is represented by nearly 450 independent insurance agencies and is licensed in nine states and the District of Columbia. Harford Mutual’s selection of One Inc’s ClaimsPay is its latest step forward in assuring that its policyholders are taken care of in the critical moments when a claim is initiated, adjusted, and completed.
As part of their campaign to digitize its customer experience and more efficiently manage its property and casualty policies, Harford Mutual will integrate One Inc’s ClaimsPay technology with their claims administration software provider, Origami Risk. With ClaimsPay, Harford Mutual’s policyholders will have seamless and efficient access to multiple payment options, and underwriters will have a powerful tool to aid in customer retention while reducing expenses and bolstering data security and compliance.
“Integrating One Inc’s ClaimsPay with Origami was a natural choice as we sought to innovate this vital area of our business,” said Wayne Gearhart, Vice President of Claims at Harford Mutual. “We are very happy with the selection and the benefits both platforms can provide to our team and, more importantly, our customers. Along with security, speed, and ease of the process, these technology solutions are of paramount importance to us as we upgrade our customer and employee experiences.”
“Instant payments deliver a compelling customer value proposition and a competitive advantage to businesses,” said Ian Drysdale, CEO at One Inc. “As Harford Mutual adopts new ways to be more efficient, many insurers are eyeing their claims technology to provide digital infrastructure that can help them rapidly adapt to the ever-changing needs of customers and stay ahead of the competition. We are proud that carriers like Harford Mutual are choosing One Inc for claims payment transformation and additionally pleased to run these integrations with partners like Origami.”