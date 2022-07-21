Harford Mutual Insurance Group Taps One Inc’s ClaimsPay® for Fast and Easy Reimbursement Experience

Prominent East Coast Regional Carrier Implements New Payments Solution to Strengthen Customer Payout Functionality

FOLSOM, Calif. – July 21, 2022 – One Inc, the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced today that property and casualty carrier, Harford Mutual Insurance Group (Harford Mutual), has selected One Inc’s ClaimsPay® to help process claims payments and synchronize the company’s workflow. The success of ClaimsPay marks the growing number of clients utilizing One Inc for payment digitization.

Headquartered in Bel Air, Maryland, Harford Mutual is represented by nearly 450 independent insurance agencies and is licensed in nine states and the District of Columbia. Harford Mutual’s selection of One Inc’s ClaimsPay is its latest step forward in assuring that its policyholders are taken care of in the critical moments when a claim is initiated, adjusted, and completed.

As part of their campaign to digitize its customer experience and more efficiently manage its property and casualty policies, Harford Mutual will integrate One Inc’s ClaimsPay technology with their claims administration software provider, Origami Risk. With ClaimsPay, Harford Mutual’s policyholders will have seamless and efficient access to multiple payment options, and underwriters will have a powerful tool to aid in customer retention while reducing expenses and bolstering data security and compliance.