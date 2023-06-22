Harlin Sachdeva shares the empowering journey of House Of Makeup, the revolutionarily performance-driven, clean brand!

In 2019, Harlin Sachdeva founded House Of Makeup, breaking new ground in the Indian beauty industry’s clean beauty segment. With over a decade of experience in the FMCG and beauty industry, including successful stints at Nykaa and Sugar Cosmetics, Harlin brings a wealth of expertise to the table.

A first-generation entrepreneur, Harlin Sachdeva’s professional journey began in her teens. Her passion for makeup and skincare led her to join Fab Bag in 2012, which eventually transformed into Sugar Cosmetics. She played a pivotal role in the brand’s growth and learned valuable entrepreneurial lessons. Building on this experience, Harlin joined Unilever, managing renowned beauty powerhouses like BeBeautiful and Lakme.

House Of Makeup is Harlin’s brainchild, aimed at offering Indian consumers a wide range of premium-quality, everyday makeup options that are clean, safe, and accessible. We understand that today’s consumers seek more than just a “paraben-free” label; they want value for their money. Their products deliver international quality at affordable prices, remaining 100% vegan and cruelty-free.

As a determined entrepreneur and visionary, Harlin Sachdeva brings a fresh perspective to the beauty industry. Her goal is to make premium-quality clean beauty accessible to all, ensuring customers can have it all when it comes to makeup.

HOM’s e-commerce success story is a testament to the loyalty it enjoys among customers. When the Covid-19 pandemic shuttered HOM’s retail outlets, the brand pivoted to being an online-only store. Though the makeup industry took a hit, HOM managed to stay cash positive during this period and generate significant sales from its e-commerce website.

Today, having raised its first round of pre-series A funding, the brand is poised for a relaunch with 54 new SKUs in the pipeline. And it’s not just the branding and packaging that have received a makeover—the product formulations (and pricing) for existing products have undergone a facelift too.

The brand has made a mark in the online beauty market, with products available on its website, Amazon, Nykaa, Jio Mart, and Flipkart.

This is in line with the brand’s philosophy of constantly innovating to deliver better, more affordable products to the market.