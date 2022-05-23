Harpic News18 Mission Paani preamble showcased at WEF Davos 2022

Delhi, 23 May 2022: Mission Paani, an initiative by News18 and Harpic, has taken a giant leap towards becoming a global agenda at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting being held in Davos, Switzerland.

At the World Economic Forum, the Mission Paani campaign is putting the spotlight on issues such as Clean Water, Sustainable Sanitation that need urgent attention for an equitable tomorrow.

As a part of the initiative, News18 Network will host a wide array of conversations with global leaders and change makers on the issue of sanitation at the World Economic Forum.

Ushering powerful and impactful dialogues on sustainable sanitation, the Mission Paani initiative will bring on board global leaders to commit to the cause of ensuring safety against infectious diseases, provide safe toilets and clean drinking water.

Mission Paani highlights urgent humanitarian and security challenges as they simultaneously advance long-standing economic, environmental and societal priorities – all while reinforcing the foundations of a stable global system. With the campaign now showcased at the World Economic Forum, it hopes to bring the attention of the world leaders to this global issue.

At the World Economic Forum, the Mission Paani initiative has already gathered support from union minister HS Puri and spiritual leader Sadhguru, along with several other dignitaries.

As part of the initiative’s endeavour to give voice to the water and sanitation needs of millions of Indians and inspire many to work towards saving water and maintaining hygiene and sanitation, Mission Paani launched the Sanitation Preamble last year on Nov 19th, on the occasion of World Toilet Day at the Rashtriya Swacchta Kendra in the presence of many senior dignitaries and Government Representatives.