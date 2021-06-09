Harshdeep Singh adopted a Peepal tree which was inspired by Shiv Sadhika Maa Vishwaroopa.

On the occasion of World Environment Day recently, The Honor ceremony was held in the presence of Shiv Sadhika Maa Vishwaroopa ji, in which the environment protector warriors were also honoured with *Prakriti Ratna*Award by Chief Guest Dr Rajesh Ojha, in which Mangeram Chauhan ji SDM Amroha UP, Sachin Lamba ji West Bengal, Narendra Yadav ji Gurugram, Om Rajput ji Ghaziabad, Sunil Ojha ji, Rahul Sharma ji, Anupam Gupta, Rashmi Lohia, Anil Dhingra, Anupama Bhinder, Arjun Soni, Rashmi Lohia, Narendra Jangid ji, Dayal Sharma Ji, Pandit Vinod Tripathi Ji, Geeta Jain, Juhi Chawla, Nikita Jain, Narendra Thakur, Neelam Kapoor, Pradeep Tokas, Hemlata Ji, Ravindra Ji, Pooja Bharti, Parul, Sheel Jhaa, Shalini Shukla, Rupali, Shalu Jain, Bina, Sonia Jain, Simmi, Kaur etc. Many other dignitaries were honored.



Everyone shared their experiences

Of this commendable moment. During the virtual ceremony, Shiv Sadhika Maa Vishwaroopa inspired people to take care of all the trees witch they are planting.she suggested that everyone should adopt the plant and name it aa well, . Dr. Rashmi Lohia’s son was so inspired by this kind deed, he immediately brought a peepal tree and named it Keshav, and shared this experience his friends too., on the 10 of environment day Day bharat darpan federation planted a large number of peepal, Neem, vat and fruit trees, and also took an oath that we would always protect them,

Bharat Darpan Federation spokesperson Bhagwan Singh Dabas ji told reporters That we had lit a small dia, but by the grace of God, it has become very big mashal,further, he added that a large number of people have joined this world-wide campaign. Sachin Lamba ji, our General Secretary of West Bengal, recently Planted 3500 fruit trees and set a target of planting 15000 trees in this month,This is how the campaign of Bharat Darpan Federation, come together and plant peepal in many states of India.