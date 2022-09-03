Hartek Foundation extends free health check-ups for women in village Raipur

Hartek Foundation, the not-for-profit NGO of Hartek Group organised a Health Awareness Camp for women residents hailing from Raipur village in SAS Nagar, Mohali. The health-focused campaign was held in association with doctors of Healing Hospital, Chandigarh.

As per the government data, 1 in 9 women in SAS Nagar were at the health danger zone against cancer. Under the shadow of ill-knowledge, the possibilities of developing breast, ovary, liver and thyroid cancer were highest among women.

Since its inception, the Hartek Foundation has taken a strong step to boost the general public’s knowledge about plaguing health issues and educate them about prioritising health over other social or economic concerns.

With the cooperation of Hartek Foundation volunteers, the doctors conducted basic health check-ups such as BMI, Sugar, and BP tests which saw the active participation of over 50 women. A special Counselling on menstrual hygiene, one of the most fundamental aspects of women’s cleanliness and well-being, also took place following the health check-ups. Participants were also coached to practice body awareness, notice changes in their internal functioning, and adopt a healthier and happier lifestyle.

As a part of the initiative to educate women on the importance of menstrual hygiene, over four dozens of Sanitary Napkins were given to health camp attendees. Women also received Calcium Tablets and refreshments from the authorities.

Hartek Foundation has legally adopted Raipur village and is making concerted efforts to transform it into a ‘Smart Model Village’. The organisation has been uplifting the health standards of the village by organising continuous health check-ups and spreading awareness regarding various active health hazards.