Harvard Kennedy School Professor William Hogan Outlines Causes and Consequences of the “Texas Energy Crisis” in New Episode of “Environmental Insights”

William Hogan, the Raymond Plank Research Professor of Global Energy Policy at Harvard Kennedy School and director of the Harvard Electricity Policy Group, outlined the causes and consequences of the recent Texas energy crisis

Hosted by Robert N. Stavins

The Texas energy crisis unfolded in mid-February when a convergence of winter storms produced record-cold temperatures across much of the central part of the United States, reaching as far south as the Lone Star State. The sustained cold and ice caused significant damage to the energy infrastructure in Texas, knocking down transmission lines, freezing gas pipelines and pumps, severely pinching supplies, and creating blackouts throughout much of the state. At the same time, the exceptionally cold weather resulted in spiking demand, as electric heating was cranked up by consumers. Hogan described the scale, scope, and duration of the crisis as “unprecedented,” akin to a one-in-one-hundred-year event.

“It’s a very tragic situation. Terrible. And when you’re dealing with systems like this, you can plan for some things. And then, when you get outside the envelope, you’re in trouble,” he said.

The situation resulted in a severe energy supply/demand imbalance during which hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses were left without power for days, and some of those who remained on the grid were at risk of receiving extremely high electricity bills because they had previously opted for contracts which passed on wholesale costs plus a relatively small monthly charge.

Some observers have pointed fingers at Texas’ relatively less regulated energy market as the culprit for the crisis that unfolded last month, but Hogan largely disagrees.

“One of the claims that has been very popular in certain press articles is that Texas has a free market in electricity. And you can’t have a free market in electricity because of problems like this. And that’s a mischaracterization of what has happened in Texas,” he said. “There are differences in the level of choice. But there are also reliability conditions, operating reserves that are imposed, transmission constraints that you have to respect. So, it’s a complicated mix of engineering and economics. And you have more choice, perhaps, in Texas than you have elsewhere. But I think it’s a mistake to characterize it as just having no regulation.”

Hogan agreed that the Texas energy grid is not equipped to withstand such pronounced and sustained cold snaps as the one in February, but he argued that the state’s electricity market design, which is highly responsive to typical changing supply and demand conditions under normal circumstances, is one that is being replicated in other parts of the country.

“You see evidence in the Western energy imbalance market that’s expanding rapidly because of the pressure coming from renewables. And you see the Southeast electricity and energy market proposed a couple of weeks ago, which is trying to accelerate the amount of trading and the amount of market operations. All of these things are moving in the direction of the Texas energy market,” he said. “So, they’re going that way because of the intermittency problems and challenges that come from renewables.”

In general, Hogan concluded, the Texas electricity market design isn’t “as broken as people have claimed.”

