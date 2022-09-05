Harvest Happiness this festive season with Amazon.in Onam Store

Bengaluru, 05 September 2022: Harvest happiness and welcome the spirit of prosperity and goodness with Amazon.in’s ‘Onam Store.’ The specially curated store brings in a wide selection of products ranging from pooja to sadya essentials, ethnic wear, electronics, home décor, home and kitchen appliances, smartphones, accessories, and much more. The store is live until 8th September 2022 and will give customers access to millions of products to suit their unique needs from the comfort of their homes.

Customers can also transfer money and send specially curated Onam eGift cards conveniently via Amazon Pay.

Amazon.in offers a thriving marketplace with millions of sellers offering a wide selection of domestic and international brands, products from local shops, traditional artisans and weavers, and innovative offerings from various start-ups, while providing unmatched value and the convenience of shopping from anywhere, anytime. This festive season Amazon.in will continue to maximize seller and partner success and deliver customer satisfaction across the country.

Check out the products customers can choose from the specially curated Onam Store. All offers and deals are from participating sellers.

Puja essentials for the blessings

Silver Plated Pooja Thali Set 9.5 Inch with Coin Kuber Diya Dhup Dani Bowl Spoon Glass Ghanti for Puja: A perfect addition to your pooja essentials, this set has a unique appeal of traditional feel. Made of finest quality silver, get this set at a price of INR 1,199 only on Amazon.in.

Brass Flower Agarbatti /Incense Stick Stand/Holder with Dust and Burn Safety Ash Catcher – Made of brass, this agarbatti stand is suitable for both home as well as office and is safe around children. It is fitted with a separate ash collector that keeps the Puja room clean and tidy. Get it at INR 199 on Amazon.in.

AC Anand Crafts Brass Metal Ganesh Diya: Enlighten your home with this decorative wall piece made from brass metal which reflects artistic brilliance and adds elegance to your decor. Get it for INR 329 approx on Amazon.in.

Get fresh ingredients for Onam Sadya

Slurrp Farm Natural Jaggery Powder, 300 G – Fill your prasad plate with 100% natural jaggery powder. Used this mouth-watering ingredient to prepare porridge, cereal, muffins, halwa, and kheer. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 175 approximately.

Amazon Brand – Vedaka Popular Whole Almonds, 500 g – Add these almonds to your festive meal for extra crunchiness. You can make desserts like badam sheera and sprinkle them over mawa pedas and kheer. These fresh almonds are packed in an integrated nuts and dried fruits unit and may contain occasional traces of other nuts and dried fruits. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 449 approximately.

Nestle Everyday Shahi Ghee, 1L – Use it in ladoo, panjiri, and other sweets to achieve a soft texture. It has a pleasing aroma and rich granular texture that lends itself beautifully to varied Indian cuisine. A must-have in all Indian households Get this on Amazon.in for INR 550 approximately.

Unique products from Small and Medium Business

Women’s Rayon Wine Gold Printed Kurta Palazzo with Dupatta – Get in full festive vibes with this beautiful rayon Kurti embroidered with golden silk threads. Complete your look with a silver choker neckpiece and oxidized silver earrings and a lovely ring on hands. Available for INR 699 approximately on Amazon.in.

Soulflower Rosemary Essential Oil for Hair Growth, Moisturizing Skin, Hair Nourishment – Start the festivities by taking good care of your skin and hair for the perfect glowing look. The products are made using the choicest of ingredients that will transform your skin and hair making you look and feel beautiful. Available for INR 329 approximately on Amazon.in.

Beautiful Bling Box Clutch Bag Purse – Add bling to your festive outfit with this beautiful clutch that comes with a detachable sling and clutch it in your hand as a fashion statement. Available for INR 295 approximately on Amazon.in.

Go all traditional with ethnic wear

Silk Zone Women’s Kanchipuram Silk Saree With blouse piece – Get the perfect festive look with this traditional beautifully designed silk saree. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 699 approximately.

Traditional Maharani Temple Coin and Red Temple Coin Necklace Set – Pair these intricate bangles set with any outfit to craft a precious look this Onam. These Bangles are made from high-quality material and designed with love. Pair it with a suit, saree, kurta, or even western wear. Available for INR 341 approximately on Amazon.in.

Kids Baby Girl’s Net Readymade Lehenga Choli – Dress up your baby girl in this traditional and classic lehenga choli sets. The dress comes in sleeveless with full length and flared design. The soft cotton lining of the dress keeps your little one comfortable and she can carry it throughout the day. Available for starting INR 860 approximately on Amazon.in.

Get your festive look on point with make-up essentials and accessories

Maybelline New York Compact Powder – Get the flawless and natural-matte finish that lasts up to 12 hours. With SPF 28 pa+++ and UV filters, your skin is protected against sun damage and darkening. The dermatologically tested non-comedogenic formula of the compact powder is ideal for normal to oily skin and suitable for everyday use. Available for INR 209 approximately on Amazon.in.

Swiss Beauty Bold Matte Lipliner Pencil Set – No longer need to worry about any splash. With this water-proof lip-liner set that will stay all day long with a smudge-proof effect. Get this in a variety of dashing shades from peach to rusty brown and traffic stopping red to line and define your lips. Available for INR 439 approximately on Amazon.in.

Gold Plated Traditional Temple Jewellery Set – Get the perfect festive look with this gold-plated traditional temple jewellery set that depicts classic fusion of exquisite craftsmanship and elegance. Available for INR 261 approximately on Amazon.in.

Ethnic Meenakari Dome Jhumki – Add a touch of drama to your festive look with this dome shaped Jhumki. Besides being an ideal pick for festive occasions, they also make for quite a statement everyday wear. Available for INR 283 approximately on Amazon.in.

Prep your home for celebrations

Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800-watt Induction Cooktop (Black) – Cook your favourite dishes with ease using the Pigeon Cruise induction cooktop that is essential in your kitchen. The induction cooktop is an ideal addition to your kitchen. It makes it easy to cook and saves on time as well. Available for INR 1,648 approximately on Amazon.in.

Lexton 40 Feet LED Decorative String Light |for Indoor & Outdoor Decorations – Bring home these bright and festive lights from Lexton to give your home the beautiful look it deserves. These long lasting and energy efficient lights provide an attractive glow to light up your homes. Available for INR 179 approximately on Amazon.in.

Samsung 253 L 3 Star with Inverter Double Door Refrigerator – Enjoy a rapid cooling performance at the touch of a button, power cool blows intensely cold air into the fridge to quickly cool your groceries or favorite drinks this Onam. Available for INR 24,490 approximately on Amazon.in.

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine – Gift your family LG Washing Machine this festive season to ensure hygienic cleaning through germ-free technology. Don’t fret over those visible stains on your whites and get this washing machine for INR 11,490 approximately on Amazon.in.

Double your joy with the latest Smartphones and Accessories

Redmi Note 10T 5G (Mint Green) – Designed to impress, the all-new Redmi Note 10T comes with 700 Octa-core; 7nm process; Up to 2.2GHz clock speed; Dual 5G support. Get this beast in uber cool features such as 3D curved back, evol design and side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Available for INR 13,999 approximately on Amazon.in.

Oppo A54 (Starry Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) – Enoy the power that lasts all day with 5000 mAh lithium polymer battery, With larger screen to body ratio, fingerprint Sensor, 13MP quad camera 13MP main + 2MP macro + 2MP bokeh lens 16MP front camera, memory, 6GB RAM 128GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB. Available for INR 11,999 approximately on Amazon.in.

TP-LINK 2MP 1080p Full HD Home Security Wi-Fi Smart Camera| Alexa Enabled – Stay safe, whenever, wherever and capture the most unforgettable moments with your loved ones. Tapo cameras are always there to help you record every memorable moment. Available for INR 2,199 approximately on Amazon.in.

