Haryana Chief Minister Shri Manohar Lal Khattar to Interact Online with AICTE Pragati & Saksham Scholarship Recipients from the State

Delhi, 4th October 2021 :

The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Haryana Shri Manohar Lal will be interacting online with the students selected under AICTE’s Pragati Scholarship Scheme for Girl Students & AICTE Saksham Scholarship Scheme for Divyang Students from the State of Haryana, on 06th Oct 2021 from 7.30 p.m. onwards.

The Pragati scheme formulated by AICTE is one of the much-appreciated initiatives in recent years aimed at providing assistance for the advancement of girls’ participation in technical education. Thousands of girls have been benefitted by the Pragati scheme, and recent years have witnessed a substantial increase in the number of scholarships. A total of 280 girl students from Haryana pursuing Degree / Diploma courses in 52 AICTE approved Technical institutes are recipients of this Scholarship.

The AICTE Saksham Scholarship is a government initiative implemented by the AICTE with an aim to encourage and enable Divyang students to participate in technical education courses. A total of 19 students from Haryana pursuing Degree / Diploma courses in 8 AICTE approved Technical institutes are recipients of this Scholarship.