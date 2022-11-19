Haryana’s highways to become hi-tech corridors after the establishment of VSDS and VASD

Gurugram: NH 152 D (Trans Haryana Expressway) is now equipped with hi-tech traffic systems like Vehicle Speed Detection System (VSDS) with radar and Vehicle Actuated Speed Display (VASD) system by Vehant Technologies to alert drivers of the stretch condition and manage over-speeding electronically.

Vehant Technologies’ real-time 4D imaging radar-based VSDS with HD technology measures speed, driving direction, and range to make the corridor smooth and safe for commuters. It tracks the objects within the range and provides vehicle density, vehicle count, classification, queue length, etc. The system can work under all weather conditions like rain, fog, dust, and dark/night without any requirement for regular cleaning. The ANPR cameras are also installed at various highway locations on the Haryana highway. The system detects the vehicle’s speed and checks if the vehicle is violating the speed limit. This will further alert drivers if they are going beyond the permitted speed limit with a notification about the speed violation through the installed screens.

Commenting on the development, Anoop G Parbhu- Co-Founder and CTO-Vehant Technologies said, “With increasing traffic on city roads and highways, it is important for travelers to ensure their safety. Drivers should control their speed and avoid accidents or fatalities due to speeding. There is an urgent requirement for automated systems that can alert the drivers as well as security personnel in control rooms in real time. The available systems are beneficial in monitoring vehicle speed and thus facilitate in controlling accidents due to overspeeding. We are also in talks with authorities for installing our systems on various highways in Haryana.”

The VSDS is to detect the speed of the vehicles on the route instantly. The system captures the speed of each vehicle on that route so that the driver is notified and drives consciously considering the speed limit allowed on the particular stretch. The advanced systems are deployed at three locations:

From Assandh (Haryana) 8km towards Kaithal (Haryana) From Assandh (Haryana) 8 km towards Jind (Haryana) From Assandh (Haryana) 16 km towards Jind (Haryana)

“The systems are further capable of 24 x 7 operations thus assisting the traffic personnel to keep a check in real-time and make the task easier for the authorities in enforcing traffic rules.” He added.

The VASD system displays the speed of the vehicle in real-time and provides textual/graphical warnings to vehicles exceeding the speed limit. It has built-in diagnostic functions to quickly assess the validity of speed calibration. This step by Vehant Technologies is a step to make the highway stretches safe and seamless for traffic movements.