National, 6th April, 2023: Haskelberg and IG Deccan have recently announced an exciting partnership that will benefit Indian consumers with the best genetics from Israel in the form of avocados. The two companies have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate and propagate avocado plants together in India, which is a significant milestone for both companies. The salient feature of this partnership is that the top notch plants will be cultiva-consumers.

The collaboration between Haskelberg and IG Deccan is a major breakthrough for Israel rootstocks and varieties in India. The partnership aims to bring the best quality avocados to the Indian market that can not only meet consumer demand but also help in the growth of both companies in the space of propagation. The Indian market has huge potential for both companies, and the collaboration will undoubtedly create a win-win situation for all.

Udi from Haskelberg expressed his excitement about the partnership and the groundbreaking milestone that it represents for both companies. He believes that this collaboration will shift the tide in the propagation space and contribute to the growth of both Haskelberg and IG Deccan. The partnership will enable Haskelberg to expand its reach in India while also benefiting from IG Deccan’s local knowledge and expertise. At the same time, IG Deccan will be able to leverage Haskelberg’s experience and technology in the propagation space.

Dr. Srinivas from IG Deccan expressed his satisfaction with the partnership and praised Haskelberg as the most professional and knowledgeable company when it comes to propagation. He believes that this partnership will not only benefit both companies but also contribute to the development of the agricultural sector in India. This partnership will enable IG Deccan to bring the best genetics from Israel to India and help in the local production of avocados, which will ultimately benefit the Indian farmers as well.

The partnership between Haskelberg and IG Deccan is an excellent example of how collaboration can benefit the entire industry. The two companies are joining hands to bring the best quality avocados to the Indian market, which will not only benefit the consumers but also help in the growth of both companies. The partnership will also contribute to the development of the agricultural sector in India, which is a significant milestone for both companies.

Overall, Haskelberg and IG Deccan’s partnership is a win-win situation for all involved. The Indian consumers can now enjoy the best genetics from Israel in avocados. At the same time, the two companies can leverage each other’s strengths to create a more significant impact in the propagation space. This partnership is undoubtedly a significant milestone for both companies and the Indian agricultural sector.