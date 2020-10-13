Hats-Off Digital Private Limited celebrates its ninth glorious year of excellence

Hats-Off Digital Private Limited is a digital marketing agency headquartered in Pune, and in Mumbai and Israel for new business purposes. What started as a discussion among three friends to make it big in their vision for Digital Marketing becoming the future nine years ago, has led them to establish an entity to an extent where the agency currently ranks number one in SEO and Wikipedia services in India. A great idea and vision can create wonders, and Hats-Off Digital Private Limited is a live example of the same. With no concrete knowledge in the field and learning and growing together, it is the failures and experiences that have taught so much more than textbooks and classes could ever have. Be it dealing with difficult clients, or coping up with changing preferences and circumstances, it has all been dealt with in a smooth manner.

This year is one of the most challenging ones for businesses with the onset of Covid-19. It has taught everyone to be prepared for unforeseen circumstances and adapt to situations and ensure the work goes on. Despite a pandemic, the staff has been working and keeping their clients on priority and ensuring the best services are provided by working from home. It has also worked well as many businesses have now shifted online from offline and the need for digital marketing has grown to a huge extent, and this might be the future for years to come.

People have now adapted their lifestyles to the virtual world, and this is becoming the new normal. Working from the comfort of homes, browsing and shopping through online, getting banking services done online, ordering food and groceries from online and enjoying through the comfort of your homes, chatbots available to assist at any given time, keywords and SEO playing a huge role in understanding the needs of the customer and what they are searching for, and online classes for children becoming the new learning form, are some of the certain ways in which our digital dependency has increased. Also, a lot more people are available online now and have more time on their hands, to actually read the content and advertisements shared by companies and brands. Social media and boosting have helped brands survive amidst a lockdown and maintain their virtual presence like never before.

With digital marketing gaining so much importance and mobile application software being developed to ease the access and provide multiple services with just a click, digital marketing is the way to go forward. Hats-Off had envisioned this even before a pandemic set in to make people realise the importance of digital dependency in the future. Technology is definitely a boon in the case of digital marketing, and Hats-Off Digital stands tall and strong in the array of services the company provides – SEO, SMM, Content Development, Design Development, Mobile Application, PR and Website Development.

The agency has a strong clientele backing and portfolio over the nine years in verticals such as Healthcare, Education, CSR, Entertainment, Retail, FMCG, Banking, Finance and Real Estate. It is an accomplishment which began with three co-founders and is now a mid-sized agency comprising of 35 employees in a span of nine years. With experts on board and each one being a master in their own vertical, Hats-Off Digital is all set to reach greater heights as it moves up the ladder being on Cloud 9.