Hatsun Agro Product Ltd Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2022

Mumbai, 21 October 2022: Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, India’s leading private sector dairy company has announced its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended 30th September 2022.

Highlights:

Q2 FY 23 Revenues up by 7.35% and H1 FY 23 Revenues are up by 18.81%

Q2 FY 23 PAT is down by 48.25% and H1 FY 23 PAT is down by 32.75%

FY23 Vs FY22 comparison: Hatsun Agro Product Ltd reported:

Sales registered in Q2 FY 23 was Rs.1747.72 crores as against Rs.1627.99 crores in Q2 FY 22 registered a growth of 7.35%

Sales registered in H1 FY 23 was Rs.3762.33 crores as against Rs.3166.77 crores in H1 FY22 registered a growth of 18.81%

PAT in Q2 FY 23 was Rs.42.48 crores as against Rs.82.09 crores in Q2 FY 22 registered a decline of 48.25%

PAT in H1 FY 23 was Rs.94.43 crores as against Rs.140.04 crores in H1 FY 22 registered a decline of 32.75%

Performance for the quarter and outlook