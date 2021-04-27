Hatsun Agro Product Ltd More Than Doubles The Profit After Tax To Rs. 246.35 Crores In FY 2021, Growth Of 119.42%

Mumbai: April 27, 2021: Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, India’s leading private sector dairy company announces its Q4 and FY21 results.

FY21 vs FY20 comparison: Hatsun Agro Product Ltd reported:

Sales registered in FY 21 was Rs.5569.74 crores as against Rs.5308.33 crores in FY 20 registered a growth of 4.92%

EBITDA in FY 21 was Rs.784.49 crores as against Rs.558.72 crores in FY20 registered a growth of 40.25%.

PBT in FY 21 was Rs.364.15 crores as against Rs.156.39 crores in FY 20 registered a growth of 132.84%

PAT in FY 21 was Rs.246.35 crores as against Rs.112.27 crores in FY 20 registered a growth of 119.42%

Q4 FY21 vs Q4FY20 comparison: Hatsun Agro Product Ltd reported:

Sales registered in Q4 of FY21 was Rs.1568.87 crores as against Rs.1266.37 crores in Q4 FY20 registered a growth of 23.89%

EBITDA in Q4 FY 21 was Rs.190.69 crores as against Rs.114.48 crores in Q4 FY20 registered a growth of 66.56%.

PBT in Q4 FY 21 was Rs.87.36 crores as against Rs.8.55 crores in Q4 FY 20 registered a growth of 922.08%

PAT in Q4 FY 21 was Rs.57.13 crores as against Rs.7.95 in FY 20 registered a growth of 618.13%

Commenting on the results, Mr. RG Chandramogan, Chairman, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, said: “We are very happy to share that we have closed FY21 on a strong footing, recording our highest ever revenue and profit numbers. Our branded liquid milk sale has maintained its growth trajectory and other brands contributed to the overall sales growth as well. We do expect this growth rate to

continue and improve in the coming quarters. In FY21 we have expanded our geographical reach with the opening of a dairy plant in Solapur, Maharashtra and Hatsun Agro Product Ltd reached an important milestone of India’s largest network of retail outlets present across many states.

Our ‘HAP Daily’ retail outlets reported increased sales during the pandemic period due to seamless product availability and distribution. HAP Daily retail volumes increased by over 50% during the year with increased footfalls. Taking note of this trend, we have introduced new products like ice cream cakes, chocolates under the brand name ‘HAP’ that are being exclusively retailed through ‘HAP Daily’ outlets. We have also rolled out ‘HAP Kulfi’ range of products at select areas and the response has been encouraging. ‘HAP Kulfi’ will be made available at all ‘HAP Daily’ outlets by the end of this quarter”.