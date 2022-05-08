Haus & Kinder launches UNSHY Mumhood with Kalki to inspire moms

India’s leading D2C home to baby brand, Haus & Kinder has announced leading actor Kalki Koechlin as its brand ambassador. The brand with Kalki Koechlin released H&K Mumhood, an unshy, fearless & inspiring take on modern motherhood.

Haus & Kinder inspires the millennial mom to celebrate her mumhood without inhibitions. The new age mums are independent, free, fearless and confidently step into the spotlight. She doesn’t need to make a comeback after pregnancy because she never went away, she is not a Mom in hiding. She grows with her pregnancy & loves herself. She celebrates her growth, her journey and herself through every new beginning. She knows that she is all her baby needs. She knows that being a good mom is all about being her best self. We believe a good mom is about being her best self. Along with her family’s happiness, she is focusing on her own happiness, fulfillment, identity and strengths and this positive mindset is a shift from the conventional role of the mother who always puts the family first.

With Haus & Kinder, She is living in a UNSHY Mumhood – A mumhood of her choice.

Aspects of UNSHY Mumhood

Stepping into Spotlight

The spotlight is not on her, she steps into it by choice.

Not a mom in Hiding

She is not making a comeback, because she never went away

Free & Fearless

Free of judgment, confident about her mumhood, and fearless in her choices

Kalki Koechlin is a confident & chic mom with an individualistic concept of mumhood. Her book, The elephant in the womb is an honest & authentic take on motherhood. The brand connects with her strongly and shares her beliefs.

About Haus & Kinder Mumhood – The Mumhood Manifesto

A Mumhood of choices, of being unshy & fearless.

A mumhood of knowing that you are exactly what your baby needs.

A mumhood of your ideas, growth and celebrations.

A mumhood of being your authentic self & embracing it.

A mumhood with no mommy guilt.

A mumhood of not hiding but stepping into the spotlight by choice.

A mumhood that is all about you!

That’s what we want to help you create,

We are here because of you.

That is H&K Mumhood!

About Haus & Kinder

Haus & Kinder is a Design-led, New Age, Essentials brand for home and baby products for the millennial mom. Started in 2018 by Entrepreneur Parents, Kanupriya Anand & Saket Dhankar. A pre series A funded startup, Haus & Kinder products are available on www.hausandkinder.com besides marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart and Firstcry in India and UAE.

Film

https://youtu.be/LGgIWYRgX3g