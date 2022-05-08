Haus & Kinder launches UNSHY Mumhood with Kalki to inspire moms

May 8, 2022 Neel Achary Business 0
For Mumhood PR

India’s leading D2C home to baby brand, Haus & Kinder has announced leading actor Kalki Koechlin as its brand ambassador. The brand with Kalki Koechlin released H&K Mumhood, an unshy, fearless & inspiring take on modern motherhood.

Haus & Kinder inspires the millennial mom to celebrate her mumhood without inhibitions. The new age mums are independent, free, fearless and confidently step into the spotlight. She doesn’t need to make a comeback after pregnancy because she never went away, she is not a Mom in hiding. She grows with her pregnancy & loves herself. She celebrates her growth, her journey and herself through every new beginning. She knows that she is all her baby needs. She knows that being a good mom is all about being her best self. We believe a good mom is about being her best self. Along with her family’s happiness, she is focusing on her own happiness, fulfillment, identity and strengths and this positive mindset is a shift from the conventional role of the mother who always puts the family first.

With Haus & Kinder, She is living in a UNSHY Mumhood – A mumhood of her choice.

Aspects of UNSHY Mumhood

Stepping into Spotlight
The spotlight is not on her, she steps into it by choice.

Not a mom in Hiding
She is not making a comeback, because she never went away

Free & Fearless
Free of judgment, confident about her mumhood, and fearless in her choices

Kalki Koechlin is a confident & chic mom with an individualistic concept of mumhood. Her book, The elephant in the womb is an honest & authentic take on motherhood. The brand connects with her strongly and shares her beliefs.

About Haus & Kinder Mumhood – The Mumhood Manifesto
A Mumhood of choices, of being unshy & fearless.
A mumhood of knowing that you are exactly what your baby needs.
A mumhood of your ideas, growth and celebrations.
A mumhood of being your authentic self & embracing it.
A mumhood with no mommy guilt.
A mumhood of not hiding but stepping into the spotlight by choice.
A mumhood that is all about you!
That’s what we want to help you create,
We are here because of you.
That is H&K Mumhood!

About Haus & Kinder

Haus & Kinder is a Design-led, New Age, Essentials brand for home and baby products for the millennial mom. Started in 2018 by Entrepreneur Parents, Kanupriya Anand & Saket Dhankar. A pre series A funded startup, Haus & Kinder products are available on www.hausandkinder.com besides marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart and Firstcry in India and UAE.

Film
https://youtu.be/LGgIWYRgX3g

About Neel Achary 13017 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn