Haus & Kinder launches UNSHY Mumhood with Kalki to inspire moms

India’s leading D2C home to baby brand, Haus & Kinder has announced leading actor Kalki Koechlin as its brand ambassador. The brand with Kalki Koechlin released H&K Mumhood, an unshy, fearless & inspiring take on modern motherhood.
Haus & Kinder inspires the millennial mom to celebrate her mumhood without inhibitions. The new age mums are independent, free, fearless and confidently step into the spotlight. She doesn’t need to make a comeback after pregnancy because she never went away, she is not a Mom in hiding. She grows with her pregnancy & loves herself. She celebrates her growth, her journey and herself through every new beginning. She knows that she is all her baby needs. She knows that being a good mom is all about being her best self. We believe a good mom is about being her best self. Along with her family’s happiness, she is focusing on her own happiness, fulfillment, identity and strengths and this positive mindset is a shift from the conventional role of the mother who always puts the family first.
With Haus & Kinder, She is living in a UNSHY Mumhood – A mumhood of her choice.
Aspects of UNSHY Mumhood
Stepping into Spotlight
The spotlight is not on her, she steps into it by choice.
Not a mom in Hiding
She is not making a comeback, because she never went away
Free & Fearless
Free of judgment, confident about her mumhood, and fearless in her choices
Kalki Koechlin is a confident & chic mom with an individualistic concept of mumhood. Her book, The elephant in the womb is an honest & authentic take on motherhood. The brand connects with her strongly and shares her beliefs.
About Haus & Kinder Mumhood – The Mumhood Manifesto
A Mumhood of choices, of being unshy & fearless.
A mumhood of knowing that you are exactly what your baby needs.
A mumhood of your ideas, growth and celebrations.
A mumhood of being your authentic self & embracing it.
A mumhood with no mommy guilt.
A mumhood of not hiding but stepping into the spotlight by choice.
A mumhood that is all about you!
That’s what we want to help you create,
We are here because of you.
That is H&K Mumhood!
About Haus & Kinder
Haus & Kinder is a Design-led, New Age, Essentials brand for home and baby products for the millennial mom. Started in 2018 by Entrepreneur Parents, Kanupriya Anand & Saket Dhankar. A pre series A funded startup, Haus & Kinder products are available on www.hausandkinder.com besides marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart and Firstcry in India and UAE.
Film
https://youtu.be/LGgIWYRgX3g