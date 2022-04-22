Haus & Kinder ropes in Kalki Koechlin as their brand ambassador

Mumbai, April 2022: India’s leading D2C home to baby brand, Haus & Kinder has announced leading actor Kalki Koechlin as its brand ambassador. As part of the partnership, Kalki Koechlin, a celebrity mom will be promoting Haus & Kinder products across multimedia platforms.

Along with Kalki, Haus & Kinder has launched a digital campaign film, #YourBeautifulNewWorld. The campaign, focused on millennial moms, introduces the secret to ‘Your Beautiful New World’ and communicates how Haus & Kinder inspires millennial moms to build their beautiful home, experience easy parenting and create beautiful moments with their family.

Haus & Kinder’s campaign, ‘Your Beautiful New World’ encompases a women’s self fulfilling journey and the new beginnings.

While Kalki brings her style quotient & individuality to the campaign, she also inspires a confident Mumhood which resonates with Haus & Kinder’s philosophy of an unshy, fearless mumhood where the mom is not trapped with mom guilt. The brand believes that being a good mom is about being her best self. H&K Mumhood is all about a mom celebrating her mum-wins, having fun and focusing on her happiness along with her family’s.

Haus & Kinder products include bedsheets, towels, baby swaddles, diaper bags and more.

Entrepreneur Duo, Kanupriya Anand & Saket Dhankar introduced the brand in 2018 with a vision to disrupt the home and baby category with a design-led lifestyle brand. Today, Haus & Kinder promises to deliver trendy home and baby essentials at a fair price, at a click of a button. The brand is present on Indian marketplaces like Amazon, Firstcry, Flipkart and has its own website (hausandkinder.com), it has grown 10X in the last two years to become market leader in online sales of home & baby essentials.

Kanupriya Anand, Co-founder, said the actor brings with her the style & chicness that is synonymous with their brand’s design philosophy ‘Modern, Elegant and Chic’.