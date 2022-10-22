Have a Decadent Diwali Special Dinner at Novotel Hyderabad Airport With Your Loved Ones

Hyderabad, October 2022: Novotel Hyderabad Airport is here to make your Diwali plans brighter and decadent Diwali Specials at Food Exchange.

The newly refurbished and ever-so-lovely Food Exchange will be offering authentic specialties from the North-West frontier cuisine. The menu will celebrate the best of Diwali with a range of delicacies, Indian sweets, etc. It’s the perfect place to be with your family or group of friends to celebrate the festival of lights together over a scrumptious meal prepared the talented brigade of chefs at Novotel Hyderabad Airport.

Talking about the Diwali special, General Manager, Mr. Rubin Cherian said, “The festivities are a time of love, light and laughter. We wanted to give our guests the chance to celebrate Diwali with joy and fervor while devouring a delicious meal prepared with love by our incredible chefs. Novotel Hyderabad Airport aims to be the place where forever moments are created. Let us be a part of your shining celebrations this Diwali.”

Put on your favorite festive attire, gather your loved ones and head on over to Novotel Hyderabad Airport for the Diwali meal of a lifetime!

Date: October 24th, 2022

Venue: Food Exchange at Novotel Hyderabad Airport