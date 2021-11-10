Have You Heard: HELOC is Your Business Best Bet to Grow

Pixabay

HELOC stands for Home Equity Line Of Credit, and it’s a kind of loan backed by property value. Sometimes, it works like a mortgage; other times, it feels more like a credit card. How does it work, after all? More importantly, how can it be used? If you’re looking for means to boost your new business, this article is for you.

HELOC vs. Mortgages

HELOC and mortgage have a few things in common. For one, they offer a line of credit based on the market value of a commercial or home property. Notice that they aren’t the same thing, though. While a mortgage offers you a lump sum, HELOC looks much more like a credit card, where your property value sets off the limit.

Another crucial difference between both options is that while traditional mortgages are primarily used to buy a new property, HELOC value is based on a property you already own. Anyway, a HELOC is often considered a second mortgage since it can be borrowed while there’s a mortgage repayment going on. Because it implies a higher risk for the lender, this loan comes with higher interest rates.

Not every HELOC is considered a second mortgage, though. If there’s no mortgage going on, the HELOC lender becomes the first lender. Interest rates remain higher than traditional mortgages, but they’ll have lower closing costs. Your home must have at least 20% of equity to be eligible for HELOC.

Letter Soup

If you’re new to the world of business loans, chances are you have quite a few acronyms dancing around your head: SCCU, PMI, ARM. The list is endless. Don’t panic, though. Let’s go through each acronym at a time, and for now, it’s enough to understand what HELOC is and how it works.

Moneywise

HELOC may have higher interest rates than mortgages, eventually. Still, it’s a cheaper option than many traditional lines of credit, including the credit card itself. For this reason, resorting to HELOC is often preferable to long-term credit card debts.

While you don’t get a lump sum, as in a mortgage, HELOCs may have a “draw period,” which is usually between five and ten years. Sums borrowed this way can be repaid within 10 and 20 years.

There are a few advantages to this kind of loan for business investments over more traditional options. For instance, some credits are specific for cash flow, while others will only help if you’re expanding your business.

None of it is a problem with HELOC, where you can spend the money as you see fit. If your business is still small, a HELOC will probably give you access to more funds than any other credit line. Comparatively, a HELOC’s approval process can be much faster than many business loans.

Dangers Down the Road

Using home equity to boost your business has some risks too. It basically means you’re betting your house on your business’ success. Although it’s perfectly reasonable to get your business going, it’s essential to be aware of this fac. If your business fails and you have no means to repay your debt, consequences can be tragic, as your house is on the line.

Here are other risk factors to consider.

Variable Interest Rates

Although your collateral may give you lower interest rates and credit cards, Interest rates may still fluctuate. It can lead to higher monthly payments, and it’s important to be wallet-ready when that happens.

Double-Edged Interest-Only Payments

Interest-only payments may look good as a short-term solution for high monthly. However, when the interest-only period expires, monthly payments spike up. If this rise gets you off-guarded, the financial consequences can be pretty damaging.

Mind the Debt Consolidation

Don’t the numbers fool you. HELOC monthly repayments may look lower than many options because you have much more time to repay your debt. However, more extended repayments may also mean you’ll be spending more overall.

Conclusion

A HELOC can be the way forward for your business and a financial push that not many options can match. Yet, it could backfire dramatically if not carefully planned. There’s no need to get it from the same lender you’ve got your mortgage, so you can and should shop for better options.