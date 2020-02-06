Havells launches Delite Alkaline High Recovery, Eco-friendly Water Purifier in Hyderabad

Havells India Limited, a leading Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) and consumer durable company today announced the launch of its technologically advanced latest range of alkaline water purifiers with 50%+ water recovery. The new feature marks Havells commitment to provide an unparalleled water purifying experience to consumers.

Many RO purifiers process around 70% of inlet water while recovering only 30% of purified water. Havells Delite Alkaline RO water purifiers processes more than 50% of inlet water, infusing them with essential minerals – giving consumers access to larger quantity of nutritious, healthy and purified alkaline water.

True to its brand promise of ‘Making a Difference’, the new range of water purifiers, for the first time in the country, would offer safe & healthy alkaline water with natural minerals fortifications. The promise would be delivered initially through two variants namely “Delite Alkaline High Recovery” and “Delite Alkaline”. Havells Delite is an indigenously developed and designed at its R&D facility and manufactured at its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Haridwar.

The Delite Alkaline range offer host of advanced consumer benefits such as protection through triple purification of 100% RO and UV with UV LED to maintain 24×7 tank hygiene of high-quality food grade stainless steel. Consumer are assured of 8+pH level of water by addition of essential alkaline minerals, a lower Oxidation Reduction Potential (ORP), which results in antioxidant water. Product design and styling is unique and it gives smart alerts on performance, cartridge life, preventive maintenance, power indicator, alerts in case of low water pressure, pump failure, self-diagnosis requirements.

Havells strengthens its brand promise by addressing the concern of safe & healthy drinking water.

Present at the launch, Mr. Shashank Shrivastav, Vice President, Havells India Ltd commented, “Today’s consumers are more health conscious and have a greater inclination for advanced purification technologies when it comes to safe and healthy drinking water.

This has resulted into an increase in the demand for bespoke and technologically enriched

water purifiers in the country. Hyderabad faces challenges of depleting levels of water and contamination of water from manmade sources; to handle this Havells has come up with innovative solution of Delite Alkaline high recovery water purifier which removes all possible impurities, saves over 50 percent plus water, makes it fit for consumption. We are delighted

to introduce our new range of Alkaline RO and UV water purifiers that offer healthy alkaline drinking water with 8+ pH levels.”

He further adds, “Innovation is one of the key cornerstones of Havells and this reflects in our water purification segment as well. Our technology works in 8 steps that remove all impurities, add goodness of natural alkaline minerals and magnetize this water to improve hydration and mineral absorption in the body. The purifier consists of high-quality food grade stainless steel tank that makes it free from toxins, chemicals and other harmful components.

Mr. Shrivastav elaborated by saying, looking at the chemicals in the water we consume currently, Reverse Osmosis as a process is very crucial, but when water passes through RO, the water loses entire minerals and is becoming acidic. Acidic water is dangerous and over a period it starts affecting our immune system, affecting our joints, our metabolism, causing multiple complications. Therefore. two years back when we launched our products, we ensured each of them dispenses only alkaline water and they were the first purifiers in the industry giving alkaline water and it was beneficial to consumer’s metabolism and the water was tasty too. Another problem with RO purifier is substantial wastage of water in the process of purification. Therefore we are launching a high recovery water purifier, this is first purifier in India, which recovers 50% plus water and dispenses alkaline tasty water and another distinctive feature about this is, it has stainless steel tank. With stainless steel tank we are able to maintain excellent hygiene, avoids any kind of secondary contamination for the benefit of the consumers, this has been developed indigenously by our R&D in India. The significance of Alkaline water is, a German scientist by the name of Dr. Otto Warburg, who discovered cancer cells and according to him no disease causing cell can exist in an alkaline environment. By consuming Alkaline water consumers are assured of great health benefits.

He said, Havells as a principle believes very firmly in make in India policy and today almost 95% of our products that we sell are made in house. Each of our products is designed, developed and manufactured in our facility. Water purifiers needs servicing and we have an exclusive and dedicated teams to reach out to consumers and help them to enjoy our products. Currently the size of Water purifier industry is Rs 6500 crs, off which Rs 4500 is in organised sector

and balance Rs 2000 crs is from unorganised sector, the industry is seeing a growth rate of 10% per annum and penetration levels are very low, just about 35% that too in urban India and pan India penetration is less than 1%. There are just about 8 to 10 meaningful players in the organised sector and top four brands controlling 80% to 85% market share. In two years time we established as a very strong meaningful player and growing at a high double digit. Last financial year we achieved a market share of 3% and this year we are ending up close to 6%. Today we have pan India presence, almost in 350 cities and towns, close to 8000 retail partners are associated and doing business with us, have presence across all the national large retail formats.

Mr Mahendar Vallakati, Asst. Vice President; said, in Telangana and AP markets we garnered 5% market share and this year we are expecting to achive 8.5% to 9%. The total market size of AP and Telangana is Rs 110 to 120 crs and is growing at 10% to 15%, marginally higher than the national average. Accomplishing close to 10% market share is a history in this market of AP and Telangana.

The products also make a mark with their aesthetic excellence, exuding a premium look and feel with compact styling incorporating dual tone colors with white & beige, blue.