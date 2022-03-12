Havells redefines the energy-efficient fan market, launches new range of ECOACTIV energy efficient models

Hyderabad, 12th March 2022: Havells India Limited, a leading Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) company today unveiled its revolutionary range of energy efficient ECOACTIV fans by launching 19 new models under the ceiling, pedestal, wall and ventilator fan category for the upcoming summer season. The new range of technologically advanced fan comes equipped with ECOACTIV super-efficient BLDC and induction motor. The basket covering models based on ECOACTIV technology deliver excellent performance and consume lower energy offering cost savings upto INR 1900 per annum on electricity bills.

Havells has launched the designer Amaya ceiling fan that comes in an elegant design inspired by Italian style offering premium aesthetics with attractive glass filled blades in rivet-less design, premium PU paint finish and higher energy efficiency. Under the BLDC ceiling fan category, Havells has also launched 6 new models that includes the super-silent Stealth Air Neo and Stealth Air Prime ceiling fans. The BEE 5 star-rated BLDC range comes equipped with ECOACTIV super-efficient BLDC technology offering advanced and low power consumption along with premium aesthetics with wood film transfer on its bottom plate. The new fan range is designed to offer low-noise operation and unbeaten air delivery with in-built voltage stabilization, timer setting upto 4 hours, memory back up along with RF technology remote for long range and multi-directional usage.

The innovative IOT variant Trinity-I ceiling fan comes with industry-first ‘Smart Mode’ feature based on isense technology function that senses the temperature and humidity in room and adjusts the fan speed accordingly. The same temperature, humidity and speed is also displayed for the user’s convenience. The technologically advanced ceiling fan is also compatible with voice enabled devices like Alexa & Google Home and can be operated with mobile application. Other features include new auto modes like ‘Sleep’ and ‘Breeze’ for night comfort and natural breeze effect along with five-level speed control, timer setting and automatic ON and OFF.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ravindra Singh Negi, President-Electrical Consumer Durables, Havells India Limited said “Aligned with the commitment to provide state-of-the-art innovations and energy-efficient solutions, we are pleased to introduce a new range of energy efficient fans including the industry-first BLDC Table Wall Pedestal range designed to revolutionize the fan market in India. Our new energy efficient.

ECOACTIV fan range is designed specifically for working on low energy usage helping consumers cut the power costs and save money on electricity bills, thus addressing the biggest concern of energy consumption when using an appliance.

“Conceived and designed by our in-house R&D team, the fans are a testimony to Havells’ commitment towards design and high Quality. With our constant progression and focus on driving innovation in the fan category, Havells has carved its position as a leader in the premium decorative segment and has been awarded with National Energy Conservation Award 2021. We are confident that our latest addition to the fan portfolio will be well-received and appreciated by aspiring buyers in Telangana state which is a significant growth region for us.”

Under the ECOACTIV technology range, Havells has also introduced the Platina Wall and Sprint Pedestal super-efficient BLDC fan that can save up to 50% power consumption. Other features include new auto modes like remote control operation, memory back-up, sleep & breeze modes for comfort, in built voltage stabilization to give constant performance at lower voltages and motorized oscillation for smooth swing operation.

Under the wall fan category, Havells has also launched Marvel Wind and Dzire HS fan which offer superior low voltage performance and high air delivery. Under the ventilator fan category, Havells has launched the Airwynn Cabin fan, Ciera HS cabin fan, Ventilair Hush wood, Ventilair Hush steel and Ventilair DSP offering low-noise operation, superior low voltage performance and elegant design.

The new range of fans have been indigenously developed by the R&D team of Havells and custom-crafted for today’s modern and sophisticated customers. The new range will be manufactured at the company’s modern manufacturing plant at Haridwar. Havells has the most modern manufacturing plant for fans in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. It is India’s first and largest fully integrated, state-of-the-art manufacturing plant where all categories of Fans including ceiling, table, wall, exhaust & pedestal are manufactured under one roof. The current production capacity of the plant is more than 10 million fans annually. The plant is equipped with ‘state-of-the-art’ technology including automated CNC machines for end covers, computerized conveyor assembly line and testing facilities.

In Fan’s Havells is the first company to introduce Metallic colour fans in India in 2004. Havells has also started making its presence felt in the international markets in the fan’s category.