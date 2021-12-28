Havmor Ice Cream Collaborates with ITC frozen foods

Havmor, a leading Ice cream brand, owned by the Lotte Group (a South Korean conglomerate) has entered a strategic partnership with ITC Master Chef Frozen snacks. The tie-up is a part of ITC’s new routes-to-market distribution strategy and will enable ITC Master Chef to leverage 100 Havmor Ice cream carts.

This partnership allows Havmor Ice cream to generate incremental earning opportunities for its channel partners and vendors and helps the company leverage its operating costs during the ice cream lean season (Nov to Mar). The innovative arrangement also gives ITC Master Chef an opportunity to enhance the availability and accessibility of its range of frozen food offerings during the winter months when the Frozen Foods industry registers a 30% increase in sales vis the summer months.

Commenting on the partnership, Komal Anand, MD, and CEO at Havmor Ice Cream said

“This is a Win-Win initiative for both the companies & its channel partners. It helps ITC Master Chef enhance availability during the season and it allows Havmor Ice creams channel partners generate incremental revenues during winter months. Expanding Pushcart operations is an integral part of Havmor Ice cream’s strategy to enhance its reach.” Given that the frozen supply chain in India is evolving, leveraging the existing ecosystem to expand reach at optimized cost will continue to remain a focus area said, Mr. Anand.

Mr. Vincent Noronha, Vice President Marketing further quotes” Havmor is known for its great tasting ice creams, made of milk. It has a wide range of delectable ice creams catering to different occasions. Its offerings comprise of traditional Indian products such Kaju draksh, Kesar pista, Tajmahal, Kulfi, Rajbhoj, all-time classics like Butterscotch, Swiss Choco Brownie, Blockbuster range of sticks comprising of Triple Chocolate, Almond Mocha, Mango to name a few. Its range of ice cream cakes caters to occasions such as birthdays and social gatherings. Havmor recently launched South Korea’s best seller ice cream Lotte Havmor ‘World Cone’ in three variants. Apart from its great taste and the big size, the packaging of these Big ice cream cones uses heat seal technology which is amongst the first of its kind in India. Havmor recently concluded its annual consumer outreach program ‘Coolest WFH job’ which had 43000+ entries. This unique program is designed to connect with the youth and to encourage collaboration in developing its innovation pipeline. This year’s program culminated with the contestants developing innovative products under the mentorship of Chef Ranveer Brar. Apart from being available in normal trade, Havmor ice creams are available in its 200+ ice cream parlours across the country as well”.

Commenting on the partnership, Ashu Phakey, Vice President and Business Head ITC Limited (Frozen Foods) said “Healthy and convenience-based snacking as a trend is growing across the country as consumers become more health-conscious, whilst having lesser time on their hands due to a busy lifestyle. ITC Master Chef is a trailblazer in this space and has garnered encouraging consumer franchise driven by the taste and quality of its food offerings. We are glad to partner with Havmor Ice cream to further strengthen our distribution reach and offer customers the choicest range of easy-to-cook and healthy snacks through Havmor Ice cream’s sales network. With a strong distribution model in the ice cream space, we are confident that Havmor Ice creams consumer-centricity and extensive reach will complement our capabilities in creating innovative products to enhance the overall value offering for the customers.”

The carts will be located at 100 locations across Delhi and NCR, which can also be located via Google MyMap. Upon clicking the link, the user will be directed to a map with all the location points laid out, therefore, making it easier for them to locate the nearest cart. Consumers buying from the cart will receive discount vouchers that can be redeemed at itcstore.in, the company’s own D2C platform.