Havmor Ice Cream urges every women to make a difference this International Women’s Day

Hyderabad, 4th March 2021: On the occasion of International Womens Day, Havmor Ice Cream, one of India’s preferred ice cream brands plans to share joy & cheer to all women. To mark the occasion, Havmor will give a free scoop of ice cream to all women visiting their exclusive brand outlets; HavFunn and for every free scoop, the brand will donate Re.1 towards educating the girl child.

International Women’s Day is celebrated on 8th March to celebrate women’s rights across all walks of life. On this occasion, Havmor Ice Cream encourages its female consumers to be a part of a profound deed by visiting their store. This year to make it even more special the brand invites its women consumers, to come to their parlour and enjoy a scoop of free ice-cream. Havmor will then collect all the proceedings from each of these scoop received from 180 plus outlets, and donate the amount to Rotary International working towards educating a girl child. Through this initiative the brand is targeting to atleast gather enough funds to sponsor a years education cost for 100 girls.

On this day, women can visit any outlet in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Jaipur, Hyderabad & Bangalore, between 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Among the many relishing flavours that they can choose from are Almond Carnival, Chocolate Chips or Alphonso Mango.

Talking about the initiative, Mr. Vincent Noronha, VP Marketing and Business Head Parlours at Havmor Ice Cream said, “On the occasion of International Women’s Day, we feel honored to be associated with a cause empowering the woman of tomorrow. This is a humble step by the brand to provide support towards girl child education. Our NGO partner has devoted to improve education opportunity of women and girls and aims to inspire, encourage and empower them.”

Havmor always makes it a point to keep doing their best when it comes to making a difference in the society. Through their simple, yet impactful initiative, their commitment to bring about change remains unwavering.