Hazoorilal Legacy Announces the Launch of their Exclusive and Premium Jewelry E-Boutique

Luxury fine jewellery brand Hazoorilal Legacy has ventured into the digital ecosystem with the launch of its e-commerce platform-

shop.hazoorilallegacy.com on 8th October 2020. A leader in the fine jewellery segment and with a legacy of 68 years, the brand is now offering an omnichannel luxury jewellery buying experience through this digital extension to its core retail business.

The launch drop consists primarily of en vogue diamond jewellery collections priced under INR 7 lakh and available exclusively online. The brand will extend its offerings to gold and uncut diamond jewellery and is currently shipping to Mumbai and Delhi NCR at no added cost to the customer. Hazoorilal Legacy intends to take this model pan India before the end of the year.

The jewellery pieces in Bella, Blume, and Jardin Collections have been specially designed, curated and priced for an online audience while staying true to the brand’s aesthetics of presenting bespoke jewellery with superior craftsmanship. The range also extends to the male buyers through the Kaiser Collection. Speaking about the development, Mr. Rohan Narang, Managing Director, goes on to add that “The launch of our e-shop is a significant milestone for the brand, further solidifying Hazoorilal Legacy’s offerings via a cross channel business model. We’re particularly proud of the fact that people all over the country will now have access to our premium designs with the brand’s trademark craftsmanship at affordable prices” The new e-commerce website-

shop.hazoorilallegacy.com is an extension of the existing website- www.hazoorilallegacy.com.

Hazoorilal Legacy currently has Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria as its Brand Ambassador. The brand campaign 2021-2022 is set to release in a few months. You can now visit the flagship store at South Extension II, Ring Road in New Delhi & also at Gold Souk in Gurugram.

