Hazoorilal Legacy launches its latest jewellery campaign for 2021 featuring their brand ambassador Tara Sutaria...

New Delhi: At the forefront of the fine jewelry segment for the past 68 years, New Delhi based fine jewelry brand Hazoorilal Legacy announced the launch of its Brand Campaign 2021 with brand ambassador, Bollywood star Tara Sutaria. The charismatic Ms. Sutaria made an announcement for Hazoorilal Legacy’s campaign launch on her social media, fondly highlighting her affiliation with the brand.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Ramesh Narang, Director, Hazoorilal Legacy said, “We’re delighted to have Tara take our brand story forward. Hazoorilal Legacy stands for classic and timeless jewelry and Tara, with her immense talent and remarkable ethics empowers and embraces the brand’s legacy.”

The campaign’s overarching theme of hope and positivity comes after what was a difficult last year, globally. Touting 2021 as the year of recovery and zeal, the campaign intends to evoke the emotions of the audience and create engagement via #TheNextChapter. Over the next few months, Hazoorilal Legacy plans to release signature bridal looks with couture, high jewelry pieces, delicately weaving the rich cultural heritage of Indian craftsmanship with a contemporary outlook. The line of statement jewelry from the Legacy Collection in gold, polki and diamonds has been extensively curated for the brides-to-be.

Talking about the campaign, Mr. Rohan Narang, Managing Director, Hazoorilal Legacy goes on to add “We delved deep into the brand’s values and consciously devised a thought-provoking campaign that spoke of hope, resilience and our passion for building an everlasting legacy of beauty through exquisite designs & unmatched aesthetics. Tara’s superlative talent will mark this as one of our most memorable campaigns!”

As the face of the brand, Ms. Tara Sutaria said, “I am honored to continue my association with an iconic brand like Hazoorilal Legacy. A pioneer in the jewelry industry, the brand has changed the face of the jewelry design landscape. I can’t wait for the big reveal in the next few weeks.”

Hazoorilal Legacy introduced Ms. Sutaria as its Brand Ambassador in September of 2019. The brand ventured into the digital ecosystem with the launch of its exclusive e-commerce platform on 8th October 2020, offering an omnichannel luxury jewelry buying experience through this digital extension to its core retail business.

You can now shop the bridal collection at the flagship store in South Extension II, Ring Road, New Delhi & Gold Souk, Gurugram. You can also view the brand’s exclusive, online-only collection of fine jewelry at

shop.hazoorilallegacy.com

About Hazoorilal Legacy Jewellers

Hazoorilal Legacy is a manifestation of the vision of Mr. Hazoorilal Narang, a doyen of jewelry design and manufacturing in India. Having established the business 68 years ago, he opened his first store, “Hazoorilal and Sons” in 1952, in the quaint Dariba colony of the Chandni Chowk area in Old Delhi and soon came to be recognized as an established jeweller in the Delhi circuit. A true visionary, he shifted the business to Defence Colony in 1972, further moving into South Delhi in the year 1986. Now in its third generation, Mr. Ramesh and Rohan Narang continue their legacy & nurture his vision at the Hazoorilal Legacy stores in South Extension II, New Delhi and Gold Souk in Gurugram and also via the exclusive, online boutique delivering fine jewelry, pan India. The brand has an ever-expanding international presence through fine jewelry exhibitions and continues to cement its position as a leading, respected jeweller worldwide.