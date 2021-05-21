HCCB hands over oxygen concentrators imported from Germany, to District Collector, Pune to aid the city’s fight against COVID-19

Pune, May 20, 2021 – HCCB, one of India’s top FMCG companies, handed over a batch of EverFlo oxygen concentrators, imported from Germany to aid the city’s fight against COVID-19. The oxygen concentrators were handed over to Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh, District Collector, Pune and Shri Abhay Chavhan, Tehsildar, Mulshi. The District Administration will in turn distribute the equipment to different Public Health Centres or COVID Care Centres under Maharashtra at the Mulshi Tehsil.

The gesture is a part of HCCB’s (Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages) nationwide CoVID Care plan, which includes setting up Oxygen plants, distributing free food kits and beverages to the needy, donating ICU and other medical emergency equipment to Government and charitable hospitals, and facilitating vaccination camps and support programs. HCCB has already been distributing oxygen concentrators to administrators in different parts of the country in its efforts to help the community deal with the immediate crisis of inadequate oxygen supply.

Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh, District Collector, Pune appreciated the contributions of HCCB and expressed the hope to continue to receive support from the company in the future.

Shri Abhay Chavan, Tehsildar, Mulshi, thanked the HCCB team for standing with its community in such difficult times. As a gesture of gratitude, he later visited the HCCB factory in Pirangut. Mr. Chavan was particularly happy to see the overall cleanliness and general upkeep of the facility especially when the factory was managing its operations with the skeletal staff.

Reaffirming the company’s commitment to continue to contribute to the cause of the community, Kamlesh Sharma, Chief Public Affairs and Communication Officer, HCCB said “We consider it our privilege in being able to serve the community at a time when the country combats a crisis of enormous proportions. We are thankful to the Indian Consulate at Munich for having helped us procure these oxygen concentrators from Germany. Slowly but surely, the state is making good progress towards containing the spread, and therefore our focus must also be on getting the maximum number of people vaccinated. So, on one hand, we seek the support of the district administration in getting our factory employees and sales staff vaccinated, on the other, we are willing to offer all the help to the administration to efficiently but effectively conduct large vaccination drives in Pune and Mulshi.”

In addition to the above-outlined plans, HCCB is also donating ventilators, ICU beds, ICU equipment, BiPAP machines, and several other medical emergency amenities to several hospitals in Maharashtra. Besides, HCCB has started distributing dry ration kits to the poor and underprivileged. It is also sponsoring free beverages at vaccination centers and to frontline workers who are serving the community in dry heat or humid conditions – nurses, health workers, police, ambulance staff, ASHA workers, etc. Additionally, upon request Georgia tea and coffee machines are being installed inside CoVID care wards at certain hospitals, mainly for the health staff.